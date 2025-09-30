The reaction to Manchester United's appalling start to the season inside the dressing room has supposedly been revealed as Ruben Amorim comes under increasing pressure.

The reaction to Manchester United's appalling start to the 2025-26 season under Ruben Amorim has supposedly been revealed as the manager finds himself under increasing pressure.

The Red Devils have picked up exactly where they left off at the end of a torrid 2024-25 campaign, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with just two wins from their opening six games.

Amorim has masterminded narrow home wins over Chelsea and Burnley, but his side were also held at Fulham and have come out second best against Arsenal, Manchester City and most recently Brentford.

The 20-time English champions were slain 3-1 by the Bees on Saturday lunchtime, as United slumped to their 17th loss from 33 Premier League games under Amorim, who also oversaw a catastrophic EFL Cup exit to Grimsby Town on penalties.

The Portuguese has now taken charge of 200 top-flight matches as a head coach, and he has suffered more defeats in his first 33 Premier League matches than he did in 167 contests in the Primeira Liga (14).

Man United players 'astonished' by dreadful start to season under Amorim

Even after bolstering their attack with the big-money signings of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Man United look a shadow of their best selves under the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag, and they already possess the joint third-worst defensive record in the league with 11 goals conceded.

According to The Sun, the Man United dressing room has been left 'dispirited' and 'astonished' by their dreadful start to the new campaign, despite initial optimism after a promising pre-season.

The Red Devils went unbeaten in their five exhibition matches against Leeds United, Fiorentina, Everton, West Ham United and Bournemouth, achieving victories over the latter two in the USA as they won the Premier League Summer Series.

However, the squad have now been taken aback by their pitiful performances since the top-flight campaign kicked off, and there is growing uncertainty over Amorim's future in the dugout.

Are Man United in a position to sack Amorim?

Not even a year has passed since Man United swapped Ten Hag for Amorim, and the Red Devils had to fork out just over £10m to sever the Dutchman and his coaching staff from their contracts.

The last thing that the cash-strapped Red Devils need is to cough up another hefty compensation package, which Amorim would be in line for given that his contract runs until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

For the time being, however, the board are said to retain faith in the 40-year-old to turn his side's fortunes around, even if one of the club's most iconic figures has expressed a different view.

Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Gareth Southgate have been tipped as potential replacements should Man United wield the axe on Amorim, though, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has apparently been in direct contact with one of the trio for a matter of weeks.

Man United host Sunderland on Saturday in their final fixture before the international break, which precedes a daunting trip to Anfield to face Premier League holders Liverpool on October 19.