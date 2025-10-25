Liverpool will be at risk of suffering an unwanted Premier League first when they travel to Brentford for Saturday evening's battle at the Gtech Community Stadium.

While Arne Slot's men stopped the rut with a 5-1 Champions League pummelling of Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, the English champions head to West London on a three-game losing run in the top flight.

Since making a perfect start to the campaign, Liverpool have been bested by Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Chelsea, all of whom took down the Merseyside giants 2-1.

Furthermore, all three clubs benefitted from late goals to overcome Slot's side, turning the tables on a team who had become famed for their last-minute winners in the early stages of the new term.

As a result, Liverpool could form their own unwanted party on Saturday, as no side has ever lost four Premier League games in a row thanks to goals in the final 10 minutes.

Liverpool could make unwanted Premier League history in Brentford clash

Liverpool firstly succumbed to an injury-time Eddie Nketiah strike in their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, before Estevao Willian's last-gasp contribution for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Gameweek eight then saw Harry Maguire head home an 84th-minute winner for Man United at Anfield, and Liverpool could now become the first side to lose four successive Premier League matches thanks to goals in the closing 10 minutes of normal time.

In each of Liverpool's last three domestic losses to Palace, Man Utd and Chelsea, Slot's men fell behind before equalising, although their levellers were in vain on all three occasions.

The Reds could therefore both set a new unwanted record and equal an old one, as the only side to lose four straight Premier League games after drawing level in each of them were Palace in 2016.

How Alexander Isak could help Liverpool avoid unwanted PL record

Liverpool's beating of Frankfurt in midweek did not come without sacrifice, as Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Swedish striker Alexander Isak were both withdrawn due to hamstring and groin problems respectively.

Frimpong has now been ruled out for a number of weeks, but Slot did not rule £125m signing Isak out of Saturday evening's game when asked about his fitness at his pre-game press conference.

Isak's condition could potentially be a decisive factor in Saturday night's offering, as the former Newcastle United man has scored in all four of his previous Premier League appearances against Brentford.

Isak therefore boasts the record for the best 100% scoring rate against a single opponent in the competition, although the Premier League's record signing is yet to open his top-flight account for the reigning champions.

As well as potentially matching and equalling the aforementioned records, Liverpool could also match a 55-year worst when they face Keith Andrews's team at 8pm.

