Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has delivered a quadruple update on his side's injury situation ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The reigning champions head to West London with a spring in their step after demolishing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League, a result that snapped a dampening four-game winless sequence across all competitions.

However, the victory did not come without sacrifice, as right-back Jeremie Frimpong and £125m striker Alexander Isak were both taken off with injuries at Deutsche Bank Park.

Frimpong went down with a hamstring problem - his second of the season - midway through the first half and was replaced by Conor Bradley, before Isak was withdrawn at half time on account of a groin injury.

Slot said immediately after the game that Frimpong would likely be missing for a number of weeks, and he echoed that sentiment in Friday's pre-game press conference, confirming that the Dutchman would miss Brentford and upcoming games with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong to miss Brentford as Alexander Isak update given

"Jeremie is not in a good place," Slot told the media. "What I mean with that is he is definitely not going to play tomorrow or next week. [A] hamstring injury so that's going to take a while."

However, there is a slim chance that Isak could be in contention to face Keith Andrews's men, with Slot adding: "Alex, not too bad. [A] question mark for the weekend, so let's see where he is then."

The Reds boss was already missing Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Alisson Becker (hamstring) and Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) for the trip to Frankfurt, the latter succumbing to the issue he sustained in the weekend's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Slot revealed that like Isak, Gravenberch is also touch-and-go for Brentford, but Alisson is still in the recovery phase, adding: "The same to be said about Ryan. He didn't travel with us [to Frankfurt], so today we are in again.

"Yesterday we were in as well but we had a day to travel. Let's see where he is today. Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow. That's also going to take a little bit longer."

How can Arne Slot work around Liverpool injuries against Brentford?

The absence of Frimpong and potential omission of Gravenberch leaves Slot in a particular pickle at right-back, where Bradley - an out-and-out option - has failed to truly impress in recent weeks.

The Liverpool manager can alternatively stick Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones in that role, and the latter is pushing for a start on Saturday after breaking a club Champions League record in the thrashing of Frankfurt.

However, either Jones or Szoboszlai might be required in a deeper midfield role alongside Alexis Mac Allister if Gravenberch is ruled out, unless Slot unexpectedly starts the defensively-minded Wataru Endo in the Netherlands international's place.

Isak's problem is not such a worry for the Premier League champions thanks to Hugo Ekitike's praiseworthy form up front, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is a highly competent alternative to Alisson in goal.

Liverpool enter gameweek nine in fourth place in the Premier League table, but they cannot catch leaders Arsenal, who hold a four-point advantage over the Reds in first place.

