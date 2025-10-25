Liverpool have suffered two defeats in a row against London clubs in the Premier League, and Arne Slot will be aiming to stop the losing streak when they face Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday night.

After four defeats in a row in all competitions, the Reds ended their losing streak in midweek with a five-star performance against Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Reds will be hoping to carry forward the momentum.

They desperately need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after suffering three defeats in a row, including a painful 2-1 loss against Manchester United at Anfield earlier this month.

The Reds, however, are at risk of repeating something unthinkable for the first time in 55 years - losing five straight away games in the Premier League against a London side.

Liverpool have impressive record against Brentford

The Premier League champions have lost each of their last four away games against a London side, and they are at risk of making it five in a row, as they did in 1970, according to BBC Sport.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to Chelsea and 3-2 to Brighton towards the end of last season, after the Premier League title was already secured, and suffered back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace (2-1) and the Blues (2-1) this season.

The Reds are also at risk of losing three consecutive league games on the road for the first time since January-February 2023 - a run that included a 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

However, they have an impressive record against the Bees, having won their last five Premier League meetings.

Arne Slot needs to make some big decisions

The Reds boss needs to decide whether to recall Mohamed Salah to the starting side after the Egyptian was benched in the 5-1 win in midweek over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Salah has failed to score from open play in his last seven PL matches, and Slot could prefer Florian Wirtz ahead of him in the starting lineup after the German produced a stellar performance in the previous game.

Andy Robertson also impressed at left-back in midweek, but Slot could bring back Milos Kerkez to add more energy and pace on the left flank.