Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is considered ‘certain’ to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Since joining from Fulham in 2019, Elliott has made a total of 147 first-team appearances for the Reds across all tournaments, winning six trophies including two EFL Cups and his first Premier league title last season.

However, the 22-year-old had to settle for a peripheral role in Arne Slot's squad and was limited to only two starts and 16 substitute outings in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

Elliott enhanced his reputation earlier this summer when he helped England retain their Under-21 European Championship title, collecting the Player of the Tournament award after scoring a team-high five goals in six games.

The versatile midfielder, who is comfortable operating in several different midfield and attacking positions, is now focus on his future at club level, as speculation over a permanent move away from Liverpool continues to intensify.

In-demand Elliott to leave Liverpool this summer

Elliott recently admitted that he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces an important decision over his long-term future at Anfield where he is under contract until June 2027.

A number of English and European clubs have been linked with a move for Elliott, and former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims that the midfielder will leave Liverpool in search of regular first-team football.

Brown, formerly a chief scout at Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers who remains well-connected within the game, has said that as many as five clubs are set to battle it out for Elliot’s signature.

Premier League trio Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be among suitors for the Englishman following his impressive Euros exploits, while Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also been credited with an interest.

Elliott seeking first-team football amid Brighton, Newcastle, Spurs interest

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Harvey Elliott is going to leave Liverpool, it’s certain... it’s just a question of where he goes.

“There’s no shortage of interest in him, and he’s got the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and a few clubs in Germany having a look at him too.

“I think he could be an asset to any of those clubs because he’s a very talented player. These clubs will have been watching him with England’s Under-21s and after seeing the way he played in that side, they’re now prepared to make a move.

“He doesn’t have much of a place at Liverpool anymore, so they’re ready to let him go. Wherever he goes, he wants to play more regularly because he’s not been happy at Liverpool.”

It has previously been reported that Liverpool would want any deal for Elliott to produce a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or a fee above £50m without one.

Speculation over a move away from Liverpool for Elliott comes at a time when Luis Diaz has reportedly handed in a transfer request.