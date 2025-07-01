Liverpool reportedly set their asking price for midfielder Harvey Elliott, who is valued higher than Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool have reportedly set their asking price for midfielder Harvey Elliott amidst uncertainty over his future at Anfield.

The 22-year-old is currently basking in the glory of England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship campaign, with the Young Lions beating Germany 3-2 after extra time in last weekend’s final to retain their title.

Elliott scored five goals in six games, including one in the showpiece event, and his superb performances in Slovakia were recognised with the Player of the Tournament award.

The versatile midfielder’s focus will now be on his future at club level, as speculation over a permanent move away from Liverpool continues to intensify.

Elliott has made a total of 147 first-team appearances for the Reds across all competitions since joining from Fulham in 2019, but he started only two of his 18 Premier League outings in the club’s 2024-25 title-winning campaign under head coach Arne Slot.

Liverpool to demand up to £50m for Elliott?

Elliott recently admitted that he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces an important decision over his long-term future at Anfield, with several clubs in England and abroad said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool would want any deal for Elliott to produce a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or a fee above £50m without one.

The report adds that the £30m price tag of Bayer Leverkusen-bound defender Jarell Quansah is considered as a useful benchmark by Liverpool when placing a value on Elliott, as is Borussia Dortmund’s £32m signing of Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland earlier this summer.

Manchester City’s James McAtee and Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka - on loan at Dortmund last season - are two more English prospects facing uncertain futures and their valuations are said to be also helping shape the price points involved.

Elliott has two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool, and as things stand, there are no signs to suggest that a new deal will be offered to the midfielder.

Which clubs could battle for Elliott this summer?

Aston Villa were allegedly leading the race for Elliott in the middle of last month, while it was also claimed that his most likely destination would be Serie A.

Reports have since emerged claiming that Brighton & Hove Albion are confident of agreeing a deal with Liverpool to sign Elliott and would be willing to pay up to £40m.

According to The Athletic, RB Leipzig are said to be among the clubs interested in Elliott, although it is unclear as to whether they would pursue a loan or permanent move.

Any potential offer from Die Roten Bullen would be contingent upon first-team sales taking place, with star attacker Xavi Simons one player who has asked to leave the club.

However, it is also claims that Elliott is likely to want to operate at an elite - possibly Champions League - level should be decide to leave Liverpool, and that could result in the midfielder moving abroad.

Both Leipzig and Brighton missed out on European qualification, with the former finishing seventh in the Bundesliga last season and the latter ending the Premier League campaign in eighth spot.