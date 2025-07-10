Liverpool’s decision to block an exit for Luis Diaz this summer has led to the attacker handing in a transfer request, according to a report.

The Colombia international established himself as an important first-team player under Arne Slot last season, scoring 13 goals and registering seven assists in 36 Premier League games to help the Reds win the title.

Diaz has since been strongly linked with a big-money exit from Anfield, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich understood to have seen a formal approach rejected by Liverpool earlier this month.

La Liga champions Barcelona and clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also been credited with an interest in Diaz, who is yet to agree fresh terms on his Reds contract that expires in June 2027.

Diaz recently acknowledged that he is “very happy” at Liverpool, but refused to confirm or deny whether he will remain at the club this summer at a time when ‘negotiations’ over his future are still ongoing.

Liverpool ‘blocking’ Diaz exit despite transfer request

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg on Instagram, Diaz has submitted a transfer request and has made it clear to Liverpool that he is open to leaving should he be presented with a ‘really exciting offer’.

Plettenberg adds that Liverpool are informed about the 28-year-old’s transfer stance, but they have blocked every offer that has come their way from clubs including Bayern and Barcelona.

It has been suggested that Bayern are the club who are currently pushing the hardest to sign Diaz, with their board member for sport Max Eberl said to have held further talks with the attacker's representatives in the last few days.

Diaz’s situation has become ‘complicated’ and while Bayern continue to pursue the Colombian, no agreement has been reached, which has led to the Bavarian giants ‘checking other options’.

Barca working with Diaz's agents on a ‘draft contract’

This news comes after reports from Marca emerged claiming that Diaz's agents have been in talks with Barcelona over a draft contract should they strike an agreement with Liverpool in the near future.

It has been suggested that Barca’s well-documented financial problems were mentioned during discussions, aware that the Catalan club faced difficulties in registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor last season.

Barcelona’s former transfer target Nico Williams - who recently extended his contract at Athletic Bilbao - allegedly asked for a release clause in a proposed Barca contract that would allow him to leave for free if the club were unable to register him.

Diaz is said to have requested a similar clause, but instead of wanting to leave for free has demanded compensation in the event that he cannot be registered for next season, allowing him to remain at the club whilst earning a significant sum if he was unable to play for a lengthy period of time.

Speculation over a proposed move for Diaz away from Liverpool comes at a time when the likes of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott have also been tipped to leave the Reds, who signed Florian Wirtz for an initial £100m earlier this summer.