Liverpool's opening pre-season friendly with Preston North End will reportedly go ahead as scheduled this weekend despite the recent death of Diogo Jota.

The Reds and their supporters remain in mourning following the car accident which claimed the lives of the Portugal international and his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arne Slot and his squad paid their respects to the pair in Saturday's funeral service in Gondomar, before returning to Merseyside to begin their pre-season preparations slightly later than planned.

As was the case in 2024, Liverpool were scheduled to commence their friendly fixture list with a clash against Preston at Deepdale on July 13, although the tie was plunged into doubt following Jota's passing.

Liverpool-Preston to go ahead after 'sensitive' talks

However, the Lancashire Post reports that the fixture will go ahead as planned following 'sensitive' talks between the two clubs in the wake of the brothers' deaths.

Liverpool players and staff reported for duty at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, and it is understood that all were consulted on the game before the final decision was made.

Reds past and present have continued to lay tributes to Jota and Silva outside Anfield, as the Premier League champions commemorate the man who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club between 2020 and 2025.

The Portuguese pair were on their way to catch a ferry back to England when the accident occurred in northern Spain, as Jota's Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle and veered off the road.

Spanish police have now confirmed that "all evidence" points towards Jota being behind the wheel, and it is "possible" that the late attacker was 'excessively' speeding on the motorway.

Who else will Liverpool play in pre-season?

Following Sunday's fixture with Preston - where Liverpool will aim to right the wrongs of a 1-0 defeat to the Championship side last summer - Slot's squad head east for a pre-season tour of Asia.

The Reds first stop over in Hong Kong for a friendly with AC Milan on July 26, four days they visit Japan for a clash with Yokohama F. Marinos in the J. League World Challenge.

Slot's men then return home for a double-header with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, marking their first playing return to their stadium since Jota's death.

All of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are expected to make their Liverpool debuts in pre-season, but it is unclear if any will be involved in the showdown with Preston.

Following the two Athletic contests, Liverpool have six days to recover for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on August 10, before beginning their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on August 15.