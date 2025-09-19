Sports Mole takes a look at two things that could help Arne Slot beat Everton in the Merseyside derby, and one issue he needs to fix against David Moyes's Toffees.

Liverpool have started the 2025-26 campaign with a 100% record, picking up four wins from four in their quest to retain the Premier League title, and triumphing in their opening Champions League game on Wednesday night.

However, it would be fair to say that Arne Slot's side have been far from perfect performance-wise, requiring late winners in all five of their matches this term.

The Reds kicked off the top flight by giving up a two-goal lead against Bournemouth, before finding two late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah to secure all three points.

Liverpool then followed that up by surrendering the same lead on the road to an impassioned Newcastle United, only for then-16-year-old Rio Ngumoha to come to the rescue with a 100th-minute winner at St James' Park.

An incredible free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai with seven minutes remaining downed Arsenal after that, and a 95th-minute penalty from Salah beat Burnley to keep Slot's men top of the table last weekend.

In midweek, the Premier League champions raced ahead against Atletico Madrid courtesy of a fortunate Andrew Robertson deflection and an excellent showing from Salah, though Virgil van Dijk needed to score a stoppage-time header from a corner to win the game after the Reds were pegged back to 2-2 by a Marcos Llorente brace.

On Saturday, Liverpool will be up against an Everton side determined to put an end to their city rivals' remarkable winning streak, and Slot will be hoping to avoid any requirement for last-gasp heroics this time around.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at two things that could help the Reds beat David Moyes's Toffees, and one issue that could foil their plans in the Merseyside derby.

Hugo Ekitike could start for Liverpool against Everton - Alexander Isak as an impact substitute?

Liverpool's club and league-record signing Alexander Isak made his debut on Wednesday against Atleti, starting at Anfield and completing almost an hour for his new team.

The Swedish hitman did not have much of a pre-season with Newcastle due to the tensions that built as the £125m transfer dragged on, and the Champions League appearance represented his first matchday involvement this season.

Slot mentioned before the clash that Isak was ready to play between 45 minutes and an hour, but that he could not last for a full game, and as a result he was expectedly substituted.

The manager stated in his post-match press conference that the striker was fitter than he had expected, though given that he is still building sharpness, and that Hugo Ekitike started every Premier League game this term, the Frenchman is likely to regain his place in the XI on Saturday.

Ekitike has performed excellently so far for Liverpool, scoring twice and providing an assist at a rate of one direct contribution every 101 minutes in the English top flight.

The £79m-man has been surprisingly physical and combative at centre-forward, and considering that the likes of Everton's James Tarkowski have been known to play with a chip on their shoulder against the Reds, he could be better suited for this weekend's battle.

There is no other club in world football that can boast having a player of Isak's calibre as an option to bring off the bench to change a game if necessary, and should Liverpool require another late push for victory, the striker will be on hand to provide additional firepower.

Florian Wirtz was excellent against Atletico Madrid - the £116m signing could unlock David Moyes's stubborn Everton defence

Before the deal for Isak, the Reds broke the Premier League's transfer record for Florian Wirtz, who they signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could rise to £116m.

However, while the attacking midfielder arrived with the reputation of a budding superstar, he has faced criticism for his early performances for Liverpool.

That being said, a variety of figures at the club including both Slot and captain Van Dijk have reiterated the need for fans to give the new arrivals time to settle.

In the meantime, Wirtz has shown glimpses of his immense talent, producing the most chances for the champions in three of their five games across all competitions this season, and he played a starring role against Atleti in midweek.

The Germany international created five chances for his teammates on Wednesday evening, and he should have had an assist when Salah struck the post at the end of a counterattack that Wirtz sparked from the edge of his own box.

Moyes is likely to set up with a low-block defence on Saturday, and if Liverpool are to break down a tough and determined backline once again, then their playmaker will be key.

Liverpool still open to counterattacks, despite Virgil van Dijk's imperious performances

The Reds have conceded six goals in five matches this season, and have surrendered a two-goal lead on three occasions so far, highlighting their defensive difficulties.

However, it would be unfair to say that Liverpool's defenders have been individually lacking considering the incredible displays from Van Dijk, who has shown once again why he is the best centre-back in the world.

Instead, the biggest change to Slot's side from last season is the makeup of their midfield, which has seen the title-winning trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister disrupted.

The all-round Argentine has been dealing with a lingering injury from the tail end of 2024-25, and he missed the majority of pre-season as a result.

Elsewhere, Szoboszlai has been displaced by Wirtz as the highest player in the middle third, though has impressed in a deeper role, and even put in two man-of-the-match-worthy performances at right-back.

As for Gravenberch, the Dutchman has excelled at receiving the ball from the backline and carrying possession forward under pressure, but given that the two deep-lying midfielders are now expected to balance the more attack-focused Wirtz, the fact that he is not a natural defensive midfielder is being exposed.

The double pivot of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai that Slot has turned to so far this season has left significant space for opponents to counterattack, leaving the Reds' back four more vulnerable than in the past.

Liverpool's defence, led by Van Dijk, has largely kept other team's from enjoying 'big chances' - Atleti scored twice from just 0.58 open-play expected goals - but unless the champions can clamp down on the number of transitions they face, then conceding is almost an inevitability.



