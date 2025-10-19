Liverpool manager Arne Slot delivers the latest on Ryan Gravenberch's condition after the Dutchman was forced off in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds were condemned to a harrowing fourth straight defeat to the Red Devils on their own turf, a fate that had not befallen them since the days of Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

Slot was handed a couple of fitness boosts before kickoff, as Ibrahima Konate and Gravenberch both shook off issues in time to line up for the reigning champions, the latter joining forces with Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park.

However, Gravenberch's race was run early in the second half, as the Netherlands international twisted his ankle following a challenge from Man United winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Gravenberch was able to walk off the field unaided, but the former Bayern Munich lynchpin was moving gingerly raising fears of another setback ahead of a hectic run of fixtures.

Arne Slot suggests Ryan Gravenberch is doubtful for Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Speaking to the media in his post-game press conference, Slot suggested that Gravenberch would be highly uncertain for Liverpool's next game, which comes away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I took him off because he twisted his ankle," Slot said. "Is he an injury concern? That's what we have to wait and see tomorrow, but we have to play in two days again.

"We have to play three games in seven days, like we had to do after the last international break. There is not a lot of time for players to recover but the good thing is we have more than one good midfielder."

Gravenberch is now one of two defensive midfielders on the Liverpool sidelines alongside Wataru Endo, and following his withdrawal Slot went gung-ho with an all-out attacking setup, featuring Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.

However, a disjointed Reds side spurned a handful of promising opportunities in front of goal, both before and after Harry Maguire's match-winning header in the 84th minute of the Premier League clash.

Prior to the Englishman's decisive contribution, Mbeumo and Cody Gakpo were on target on Merseyside, although Gravenberch's midfield partner Mac Allister had gone down with a head injury just before the former's second-minute goal.

Arne Slot reacts to Bryan Mbeumo goal after Alexis Mac Allister head injury

Referee Michael Oliver elected not to blow his whistle and stop the game, which irked Slot slightly, but the Dutchman was keen to highlight his own team's shortcomings rather than the official's controversial call.

"We could have done much better after Macca was on the floor, we should have done better," Slot said. "But the healthcare of a player is something that is important and if a player needs to have four stitches, you would hope that everybody understands that he needs immediate treatment.

"But it didn't happen. But, again, we could have done better, so that's not the reason why we lost this game today - the reason is because we missed far too many chances to win a game of football."

Liverpool are now four points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, and Slot has been told that the title is already gone after Sunday's third-straight top-flight loss.

The former Feyenoord boss was also criticised for his "indecipherable" game plan at Anfield, where Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time.

