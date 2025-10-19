Liverpool cannot avoid a painful realisation following their 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United, who tore apart Arne Slot's "indecipherable" game plan in Sunday's Premier League main event.

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

Liverpool will probably argue that they had the chances to win a painful 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, and the stats would back them up.

Nineteen shots, 2.76xG, and three strikes of the woodwork all through their goalscorer Cody Gakpo - these are numbers that far surpassed their visitors' output.

But the reality is, had Arne Slot's side managed to nick this one, it would have only delayed a realisation that now cannot be avoided following a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

That is, that they have very little chance of defending their Premier League title this season unless drastic change is seen imminently.

Unfortunately for Kopites, that does not seem to be on its way after another 90 minutes that confirmed Slot has no clear plan for how to use the expensively assembled squad he has been handed.

As much was evident from the Reds wasting yet another first half, failing to impose their indecipherable game plan all while allowing United to execute theirs.

And, while customary second-half improvement followed, it was courtesy of Slot going to a 4-4-2 with Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones paired in central midfield.

That was surely not the plan when £450m was spent on improving this team over the course of the summer?

It also made a mockery of suggestions that Liverpool are struggling solely because the on-pitch relationships are yet to click, even if that is a small factor.

So what next for Slot and Liverpool? Well, the relentlessness of the season means that a tough Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt and a visit to Brentford quickly follow, and they represent chances for immediate redemption.

But this side looks so far from its potential that it is hard to imagine it being realised until at least the turn of the year.

And by then, the biggest prizes are likely to be out of reach.

