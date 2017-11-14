Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgery

Liverpool confirm that defender Nathaniel Clyne has undergone a successful operation on a back injury.

Liverpool have confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne has undergone a back operation, but the club have not put a timescale on the defender's return.

On Monday, reports emerged that the right-back - who has not played all season - would be sidelined until February after surgery on a back problem.

The Merseyside giants have moved to confirm the development, although the Premier League side have not provided an expected return date for the 26-year-old.

Clyne has enjoyed a productive spell at Anfield since his arrival in 2015, with 93 appearances having been made in all competitions.

However, the full-back's latest injury setback means that he faces a race against time to find a way back into Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's World Cup.

Clyne will hope to feature when the Three Lions face the Netherlands and Italy at the end of March.