Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgery

Liverpool have confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne has undergone a back operation, but the club have not put a timescale on the defender's return.
On Monday, reports emerged that the right-back - who has not played all season - would be sidelined until February after surgery on a back problem.
The Merseyside giants have moved to confirm the development, although the Premier League side have not provided an expected return date for the 26-year-old.
Clyne has enjoyed a productive spell at Anfield since his arrival in 2015, with 93 appearances having been made in all competitions.
However, the full-back's latest injury setback means that he faces a race against time to find a way back into Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's World Cup.
Clyne will hope to feature when the Three Lions face the Netherlands and Italy at the end of March.