Liverpool confirm Clyne back surgery

Liverpool confirm that defender Nathaniel Clyne has undergone a successful operation on a back injury.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 17:46 UK

Liverpool have confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne has undergone a back operation, but the club have not put a timescale on the defender's return.

On Monday, reports emerged that the right-back - who has not played all season - would be sidelined until February after surgery on a back problem.

The Merseyside giants have moved to confirm the development, although the Premier League side have not provided an expected return date for the 26-year-old.

Clyne has enjoyed a productive spell at Anfield since his arrival in 2015, with 93 appearances having been made in all competitions.

However, the full-back's latest injury setback means that he faces a race against time to find a way back into Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's World Cup.

Clyne will hope to feature when the Three Lions face the Netherlands and Italy at the end of March.

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in action during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
