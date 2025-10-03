Liverpool's fears about Alisson Becker's hamstring injury are likely confirmed as new reports emerge.





Liverpool's fears over Alisson Becker might soon be confirmed, as reports suggest the extent of the Brazilian's hamstring injury could keep him out for a prolonged period.

The Reds goalkeeper suffered a muscle issue in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League, leading to the experienced player's withdrawal.

While Hugo Ekitike also succumbed to injury 12 minutes after Alisson's 56th-minute withdrawal, reports indicate that the Frenchman could be available to play against Chelsea on Saturday.

However, initial rumours suggest that the 33-year-old goalkeeper might miss over a month of action for Arne Slot's men.

How many matches could Alisson reportedly miss?

According to The Athletic, Alisson will be sidelined until after the international break in November, indicating that the Brazil star will be out for approximately six weeks.

Early indications suggest that Roma's former shot-stopper will miss Saturday's match against Chelsea, Liverpool's game with Manchester United after the international break, a fixture on November 4 against Real Madrid and a trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad five days later, all subject to Slot's confirmation on Friday.

Other fixtures in that period include a European match with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Premier League matches against Brentford and Aston Villa, as well as an EFL Cup meeting with Crystal Palace.

Barring further misfortune, Giorgi Mamardashvili should deputise for the sidelined Alisson during that period, aiming to demonstrate his credentials for the defending Premier League champions.

What is Alisson’s injury record?

For a goalkeeper, Alisson has suffered injury issues at Liverpool, particularly since the 2019-20 season.

According to Transfermarkt, the Reds star has missed 79 matches since the start of the 19-20 season, absent for 18 in that year, 10 in the 2020-21 campaign, one in the following season, 19 in 2023-24 and a staggering 31 in 2024-25.

Recently, hamstring issues have also plagued the 32-year-old, who experienced those muscular injuries early in 2024, and they have reoccurred a few times since.

Alisson suffered a mild thigh injury from mid-to-late September, but two major hamstring problems have since caused the experienced shot-stopper to miss over three months cumulatively.