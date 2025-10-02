Liverpool are reportedly hopeful that Hugo Ekitike will be able to feature against Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Saturday, but Alisson Becker is ruled out.

Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, and ahead of the fixture, the Reds camp has received a significant injury blow.

The Premier League champions are top of the table with 15 points from six games, two ahead of Arsenal, but they are under pressure after losing back-to-back games.

Eddie Nketiah scored deep in the stoppage time as Liverpool suffered a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last week, and a lacklustre performance followed it in the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in midweek in the Champions League.

Both Hugo Ekitike and Alisson Becker appeared to have picked up injuries during midweek, with Arne Slot almost confirming that the Brazilian would definitely miss Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Latest injury update on Liverpool duo

According to a report from The Times, Liverpool are hopeful that Ekitike will be able to shake off his injury and be in contention to face the Blues.

The French striker, who missed the defeat against Palace due to suspension, appeared to have picked up a muscle injury against the Turkish giants, but there is a belief that he was suffering from a cramp and that his injury was not serious.

The news will come as a huge boost for Slot, who will likely be without Alisson after the Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a hamstring injury.

The former AS Roma goalkeeper was taken off in the 56th minute and was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is now primed for his first Premier League appearance since joining the Reds in the summer from Valencia.

Liverpool need to respond after two defeats in a row

Despite being at the top of the table, the truth remains that Liverpool have been well below their standards this season in terms of performance, and a massive improvement is required.

Big-money summer signing Florian Wirtz has not been able to weave his magic since his move from Bayer Leverkusen, and he has not contributed either through goals or assists.

Alexander Isak, the British record signing, is not yet at his optimum physical level, as his training regime was disrupted during his acrimonious exit from Newcastle United. Likewise, Alexis Mac Allister might be struggling with fitness as he has failed to complete 90 minutes for Liverpool since April 20.

Slot also must decide whether to start with Federico Chiesa, who is available for selection after missing the midweek clash due to a minor injury.