Liverpool lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for FA Cup fourth-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 19:03

Liverpool are set to be without five players for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Wataru Endo was stretched off in the Reds’ 1-0 Premier League win at Sunderland on Wednesday after jarring his ankle, and he will join Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (both knee) in the treatment room.

Joe Gomez returned from injury to replace Endo at right-back against Sunderland. It remains to be seen whether he is ready for a start this weekend, though, with head coach Arne Slot to also consider recalling Dominik Szoboszlai after he served a one-match suspension in midweek.

Slot is expected to make some changes to his starting lineup, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to replace Alisson Becker between the sticks, while Milos Kerkez could be recalled at the expense of Andrew Robertson. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate may continue their centre-back partnership, though.

Midfielder Curtis Jones will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI ahead of either Ryan Gravenberch of ex-Brighton man Alexis Mac Allister, while in-form Florian Wirtz may continue in the number 10 role.

Mohamed Salah has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 19 meetings with Brighton, so Slot may be tempted to keep the Egyptian in his starting lineup on the right flank.

Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha are three other wide options at Slot’s disposal who have a strong chance of starting, the former two could also rival Hugo Ekitike for a start as the central striker.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Chiesa

