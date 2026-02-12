Brighton lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for FA Cup fourth-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 19:03

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to be without four players for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster, Solly March (all knee) and Yasin Ayari (shoulder) all remain sidelined with injuries, but Mats Wieffer is available to return to the matchday squad after recovering from a toe problem.

Following Wednesday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa, head coach Fabian Hurzeler will consider rotating his team in a few positions, with goalkeeper Jason Steele expected to replace first-choice shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen between the sticks.

Maxim De Cuyper will likely be handed a start at either right-back or left-back at the expense of either Joel Veltman or Ferdi Kadioglu, while Olivier Boscagli will be pushing to start at centre-back and could replace Jan Paul van Hecke to partner captain Lewis Dunk in the heart of the defence.

Former Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who equalled Gareth Barry’s all-time Premier League appearance record in midweek, could be handed a rare start in centre-midfield alongside either Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood or 17-year-old Harry Howell.

Pascal Gross may retain his starting spot in an advanced central role, though Georginio Rutter and Matt O’Reilly are both contenders to take his place. Rutter is also an option to start up front along with Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Kaoru Mitoma, who scored for Brighton in a 2-1 FA Cup third-round win over Liverpool in January 2023, will likely keep his place on the left flank, but Yankuba Minteh could replace Diego Gomez to start on the opposite wing.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Boscagli, De Cuyper; Milner, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

