[monks data] Champions League | League Stage Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK GalatasarayGalatasaray vs. Liverpool

Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

© Imago

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool.

Collect / Create New Data

Share this article now: