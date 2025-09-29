[monks data]
Galatasaray
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

GalatasarayGalatasaray
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Team News: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they face hosts Galatasaray on Tuesday at RAMS Park in their second Champions League game of the season.

Galatasaray were beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on September 18 in their first European game of the campaign, whereas the Reds beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 a day earlier but lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


GALATASARAY vs. LIVERPOOL

GALATASARAY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jayden Danns (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah; Ekitike


 

ID:582527:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2219:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Giovanni Leoni Jayden Danns Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!