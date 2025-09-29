Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from defeat when they face hosts Galatasaray on Tuesday at RAMS Park in their second Champions League game of the season.
Galatasaray were beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on September 18 in their first European game of the campaign, whereas the Reds beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 a day earlier but lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
GALATASARAY vs. LIVERPOOL
GALATASARAY
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jayden Danns (knock)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah; Ekitike
