Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has explained the surprise omission of Federico Chiesa from his matchday squad to face Galatasaray in Tuesday's Champions League showdown.

The former Juventus man was initially not selected for the Reds' league-phase squad, before being added to the ranks after compatriot Giovanni Leoni sustained a season-ending ACL injury.

Chiesa would have ordinarily been expected to make his first Champions League appearance of the season in Tuesday's battle with Galatasaray, having produced the goods as both a starter and substitute for Slot so far this term.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in six appearances across all competitions, including the Reds' only strike in their 2-1 Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Chiesa's second top-flight goal of the season at Selhurst Park had seemingly stolen a point for the holders, only for Eddie Nketiah to conjure up a dramatic last-minute winner for Oliver Glasner's side in the capital.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: Slot explains surprise Chiesa absence

Despite his strong form in the early weeks of the 2025-26 campaign, Chiesa was unexpectedly absent from Liverpool's travelling squad for their trip to Turkey, and it was reported by James Pearce that his absence was purely for tactical reasons.

However, speaking to journalists in his pre-game press conference, Slot revealed that the winger had picked up a small injury against Palace and was being spared for the imminent Premier League clash with Chelsea.

"He got a little niggle, I think it is the word you use here in England, in the last game against Palace," the Dutchman responded when asked about Chiesa's absence.

"He tried it today, he was on the pitch in the beginning but he couldn't end the session, so we decided not to take him because in a few days it's Chelsea again."

Mohamed Salah chasing Champions League history in Chiesa absence

With Chiesa unavailable for Tuesday's game, Mohamed Salah is almost certain to hold his place on the right wing for Liverpool, and the 33-year-old could write a new chapter of Champions League history against Galatasaray.

Salah netted the Reds' second goal in their 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on matchday one, which marked his 48th strike in Europe's top competition, moving him into joint 12th-place in the all-time scoring charts.

If the Egypt international can hit the 50-mark with two goals on Tuesday, he would become the first-ever African player to net a half-century in the Champions League, and just the 11th overall.

Salah is already the highest-scoring Champions League player from his continent - boasting four more than second-placed Didier Drogba (44) - and his next goal will also take him level with Alfredo Di Stefano's record of 49 goals in Europe's top competition.

Liverpool and Galatasaray are meeting for just the fifth time in competitive action on Tuesday, as the Reds endeavour to end their winless sequence on Turkish turf.