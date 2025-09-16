Arne Slot refuses to rule out Alexander Isak starting for Liverpool in their Champions League league phase clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has refused to rule out starting Alexander Isak in Wednesday's Champions League league phase clash with Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The Reds' new record signing is widely expected to make his debut for the Premier League champions against Diego Simeone's side, as Slot hinted he would before the weekend's 1-0 top-flight win over Burnley.

Isak did not feature in that victory at Turf Moor, but he was brought off the bench for Sweden in their World Cup 2026 Qualifying loss to Kosovo, playing 18 minutes on his first appearance of any kind since the end of the 2024-25 season.

Slot's first question in his pre-game press conference was inevitably about Isak's chances of featuring, and the Dutchman confirmed with absolute certainty that the striker would not complete the full 90, but a full debut is not out of the question.

"There's definitely a chance because he’s in the squad," Slot said. "Then there's a chance to play, normally I would always say 99.9% sure, but I can say that is 100% sure that he will not play 90 minutes.

"It's a Champions League game to look forward to, but if people are looking forward to his playing time then that could happen tomorrow as well."

Asked if there was a chance of Isak starting the match, Slot responded: "The only thing is that he would not play 90. And all the rest you will see tomorrow."

The Sweden international would almost certainly occupy the number nine role for the English champions if he is given the green light to start, which could either force Hugo Ekitike out to the left or out of the XI if Slot sticks with a one-striker system.

The Reds boss could fit both Ekitike and Isak up front in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-1-2 formation, and he has been told by a former Liverpool UEFA Cup winner that the former shape could work if he makes sure of one thing.

However, Slot will be expected to retain his 4-2-3-1 system of Isak/Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah, who could surpass a tally set by club legend Steven Gerrard in Tuesday's European encounter.

Liverpool injury latest: Slot gives Curtis Jones update

While Isak will be part of the squad in midweek, Curtis Jones remains sidelined with the unspecified injury he sustained in Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal prior to the international break.

However, the English midfielder will return to team training ahead of the visit of Atletico, and there is optimism that he will be back available for the Merseyside derby.

"He will train with the team tomorrow, so hopefully he's able to be in the squad on Saturday but not for tomorrow yet," Slot responded.

Jones is expected to be Liverpool's only absentee for Wednesday's game, as Slot allayed fears of an injury to Alexis Mac Allister following his half-time substitution at Turf Moor.

However, the Argentine could still be spared thanks to the return of Jeremie Frimpong, whose comeback from a hamstring injury may allow Dominik Szoboszlai to revert to a midfield role.

