Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike can play together in a 4-4-2 system for Liverpool if Arne Slot makes sure of one thing, Emile Heskey exclusively tells Sports Mole.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has "no reason" not to trial Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike up front in a 4-4-2 shape, but one thing must happen for such a system to work, a former Reds FA Cup winner has claimed.

The Premier League champions could get their first glimpse of Isak in action on Sunday against Burnley at Turf Moor, as the £125m signing has been integrated into team training at Kirkby following his return from international duty with Sweden.

Isak played his first minutes of the season during the recent break, coming off the bench in his nation's World Cup 2026 Qualifying loss to Kosovo, but a start for Arne Slot's side this weekend is almost certainly out of the question.

As a result, Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah will likely be retained in an unchanged setup, but Isak's signing has raised questions as to how Slot can fit him and Ekitike - who has hit the ground running at Anfield - in the same team.

Emile Heskey - a six-time trophy winner with the Reds - has exclusively told Sports Mole that Ekitike will likely be forced out to the left to accommodate his Swedish counterpart, but a two-man striker system could work if Slot ensures his midfield are "compact", saying: “The old 4-4-2 style of formation can be used to incorporate them both.

Isak and Ekitike can play 4-4-2 for Liverpool with "compact" midfield

"Back in my day, this 4-4-2 formation was so successful for many teams and no reason why Liverpool can’t look to use this.

“However, back to reality, the balance of the team is unlikely to work and Arne Slot will likely have Ekitike on the left, Isak through the middle and Salah on the right as his first choice striking line up.

“With so many games, there will be changes to the team. There could be a way that if the midfield can be compact, he can look to get them both playing as a pair of out-and-out strikers.

“But overall, Isak is a tremendous signing for Liverpool. He is the one that can continue Liverpool’s hold at the top and with the promising start from Ekitike, with goals and huge positivity in his play, it all bodes well for the team.”

Should Isak make his Liverpool debut at Turf Moor, it will mark his first club appearance in any shape or form since the end of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, having missed Newcastle United's pre-season tour amid the incessant transfer speculation.

Slot has other 4-4-2 Liverpool alternative for Isak, Ekitike

For as long as Isak is building up his match fitness, the in-form Ekitike will be in no danger of losing his place up front, nor should Gakpo or Salah out wide.

However, the latter will be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt later this year; the tournament runs from December 21 to January 18, meaning Liverpool could be missing Salah for at least six matches in all competitions.

Without the 33-year-old available, Slot could look to trial a 4-3-1-2 shape, with Isak and Ekitike leading the line and Wirtz acting as the creative focal point behind the front pairing.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai could then operate as a menacing midfield trio behind the advanced three; Slot revealed last season that the latter sees his best position as a number eight rather than a 10.

Such a setup will surely be out of the question while Salah is at Slot's disposal, but for those few weeks during AFCON, the 4-3-1-2 is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Emile Heskey was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.