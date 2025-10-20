Sports Mole rounds up the latest on Ryan Gravenberch and Liverpool's other injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Desperate to bounce back after four consecutive defeats, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to take on Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, marking the first time that the Red Devils have prevailed at their arch-rivals' home since January 2016.

While the loss was difficult enough to deal with alone, the Merseysiders also saw key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch forced off with an ankle injury, adding to their list of absentees.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Return date: N/A (the start of the 2026-27 season)

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni unfortunately tore his anterior cruciate ligament during his Reds debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup on September 23, and he is likely to miss the remainder of the season as a result.

The young defender was signed for £26m from Parma in the summer, and the Merseysiders will be hoping that he can still deliver on the potential that his debut suggested next term.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: October 29 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Liverpool's number one goalkeeper has suffered recurring injury problems in recent years, and his latest spell on the sidelines started when he incurred a hamstring injury against Galatasaray on the Champions League's second gameweek.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will have to deputise until at least later this month, given that Slot stated Alisson will definitely not play this week.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: No known return date

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo did not feature for Japan during the October international break as he underwent rehabilitation on a hamstring injury he picked up against Chelsea earlier this month.

Though few details have been made public, Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu suggested that the issue is minor, and the Reds' number three will hope to be back in time to make a rare start in the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace on October 29.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Return date: October 25 (vs. Brentford)

The Premier League's Young Player of the Season for 2024-25 has started all of the top-flight matches that he has been available for since the start of the campaign, but he twisted his ankle on Sunday and had to be taken off around the hour mark.

Slot mentioned post-match that Gravenberch needed to be properly assessed, but noted that two days may not be long enough for him to recover for this Champions League clash.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.



