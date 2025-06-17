Liverpool reportedly identify a team plying their trade in Spain as the perfect candidate to be purchased as part of a multi-club model.

The owners of Liverpool are reportedly ready to press ahead in their efforts to become a multi-club model.

Liverpool have just celebrated winning their second Premier League title and the purse-strings are being loosened as they attempt to dominate English football.

By the end of the month, the acquisitions of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz could take the club's spending to in the region of £190m.

However, as well as attempting to put Liverpool in a stronger position, it appears that owners Fenway Sports Group have notable plans away from the pitch.

As per Marca, Fenway wish to acquire a La Liga team in order to become a multi-club model as soon as possible.

Which Spanish team do Fenway want?

The report alleges that a number of Spanish teams have been considered as candidates to be added to their portfolio.

Feasability studies are said to have been conducted at five other such teams, but Getafe have emerged as the strongest contenders.

Getafe have just finished in 13th position in the La Liga table, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Fenway will not want to purchase a club that is capable, barring a surprise, of qualifying for the Champions League.

Two clubs under the same ownership model cannot participate in the same competition, making a mid-table outfit the ideal side in this instance.

Liverpool chiefs are also reportedly attracted to Getafe being located in Madrid and there being an ability to develop players in a high-profile league.

The potential for a valued partnership

Across a prolonged period, Manchester City have sent players to sister club Girona and regularly been able to sell them for a profit at a later date if not able to facilitate them in Pep Guardiola's squad.

Generally speaking, Liverpool are not a club that would stockpile players to an extent where several would be loaned out to one particular club.

That said, having the option to send academy graduates to Getafe rather than the EFL could prove beneficial in some instances.

As well as Man City, Chelsea's co-owners BlueCo have also made full use of their recent takeover of Strasbourg, the likes of Djordje Petrovic and Andrey Santos notable examples of players either enhancing their reputation or proving themselves ahead of a return to Stamford Bridge.