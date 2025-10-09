Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to end four-match winless runs in League One, Leyton Orient and Doncaster Rovers will do battle at the BetWright Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides each managed midweek EFL Trophy victories, with the hosts having lost their last three league outings and the visitors ending their own losing run last weekend.

Match preview

Leyton Orient head into the weekend aiming to arrest a three-match losing run in League One and a slow start to the 2024-25 season.

After falling short of promotion to the Championship in the playoff final last time around, Richie Wellens's side currently sit 18th having earned just 11 points from their first 11 outings, with only two sides managing fewer than the five points they have picked up on home turf.

The O's' most recent three-point haul came away at newly-promoted Port Vale in early September, and after a creditable home draw against Bolton Wanderers, they have since suffered three straight losses, conceding nine goals along the way.

That began in a 2-1 away loss to Reading and a 3-2 home defeat to Stevenage, before Wellens's men visited Cardiff City last weekend and left empty-handed from an eventful contest, having led 3-2 through Aaron Connolly, Idris El Mizouni and Dominic Ballard, only for Yousef Salech and Callum Robinson to fire the hosts to a 4-3 win in the final 25 minutes.

Now at least on the back of a 2-1 EFL Trophy victory over fourth-tier Crawley Town on Tuesday thanks to a Demetri Mitchell goal and Connolly's injury-time winner, Leyton Orient will hope to kickstart an upturn in form and climb up League One with a victory on Saturday.

Their visitors also head to the BetWright Stadium aiming to build on a midweek triumph and end a league winless run.

After winning League Two last time around to return to England's third tier, Doncaster Rovers hit the ground running, amassing 16 points from their first eight outings courtesy of five victories alongside a solitary defeat.

That hot streak came to an end in mid-September, though, as Grant McCann's men went on to fall short against Wigan Athletic, AFC Wimbledon and Luton Town, before at least sharing the points at home to Burton Albion last weekend as Tyrese Shade cancelled out Matty Pearson's first-half opener.

A trip to fourth-tier Grimsby Town then followed in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, and the Rovers made a return to winning ways as Robbie Gotts scored a first-half brace before a Cameron McJannet own goal sealed a 3-0 away triumph in the dying minutes.

Now sitting 10th in League One but only trailing the top six by two points thanks to their fast start, Doncaster Rovers will bid to bounce back on Saturday and record a third away league win of the season.

Leyton Orient League One form:

LWDLLL

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

WDLLLW

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

WWLLLD

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LLLLDW

Team News

Leyton Orient are set to remain without Theo Archibald, Jordan Graham, Michael Craig and Zech Obiero on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

After being reduced to a substitute appearance in midweek, Aaron Connolly will return to lead the line from the outset, having come off the bench to score his fifth goal of the season and take a scoring run to three matches.

He should rejoin Dominic Ballard, who was also on the scoresheet last weekend, while Demetri Mitchell and Josh Koroma will compete to take up wing-back spots to offer further attacking threat.

Doncaster Rovers are again set to be without defender Connor O'Riordan and key midfielder Harry Clifton on Saturday, as they remain confined to the treatment room.

Grant McCann should again make changes after rotating for the EFL Trophy in midweek, but Robbie Gotts will hope to stay in the midfield after his brace while captain, while top scorer Owen Bailey is bound to return after sitting out for the trip to Grimsby.

Billy Sharp and Brandon Hanlan will compete to lead the line, while Jordan Gibson and Glenn Middleton will likely battle for one remaining spot in a supporting trio alongside Joe Sbarra and star man Luke Molyneux.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Beckles, Happe, Edmonds-Green; Mitchell, Wellens, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Adaramola; Connolly, Ballard

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Nixon, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Sbarra, Gibson; Sharp

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

With both sides desperate to bounce back to form in League One and possessing the quality to hurt one another, we anticipate a tight contest at the BetWright Stadium and cannot quite pick a winner, instead seeing a share of the spoils as the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley

