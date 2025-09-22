La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be out to maintain their 100% start to the 2025-26 season when they face Levante in Tuesday's away fixture.

Los Blancos dispatched Espanyol via a 2-0 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday five, while Levante eased to a 4-0 victory over nine-man Girona, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Levante

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Moreno, Sanchez; Vencedor, Olasagasti, Rey; Alvarez, Romero, Etta Eyong

TEAM B

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (thigh), Ferland Mendy (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Huijsen, Militao, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe



Ben Sully

