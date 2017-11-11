Pearson: 'I was disappointed for Shakespeare'

Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson says that he was disappointed that the Foxes opted to sack Craig Shakespeare earlier this season.

Former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has insisted that Craig Shakespeare's reputation has not suffered, despite being sacked by the Foxes last month.

Despite winning 11 of his 26 games in charge, Shakespeare - a former assistant to Pearson - was removed from his position after a slow start to the season.

However, while acknowledging that he was left "disappointed" for his former colleague, Pearson has claimed that Shakespeare will only benefit from the experience.

The 54-year-old is quoted by The Guardian as saying: "I was really disappointed for him, but there's no damage done to his reputation, so he'll be fine. And your earning power as a manager is considerable compared to being a coach, so it's hardly been a bad experience for him.

"He'll have learned an awful lot and he'll have a bit more money in the bank than he would have done – and good for him on that."

Pearson is currently at OH Leuven, who currently sit in second place in Belgium's second tier.