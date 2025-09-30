Leeds United are reportedly in a race against Stuttgart and Atalanta BC for the services of Internacional youngster Gustavo Prado Alves.

Leeds United have reportedly been joined in the race by two European sides for Internacional attacker Gustavo Prado Alves.

It was claimed earlier this month that the Premier League outfit were keeping tabs on the progress of the 20-year-old during the final part of 2025.

Prado has featured on 13 occasions for Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A, with the club recently going through a change in management.

Looking to bolster his international profile, the winger is currently on duty with Brazil Under-20s at the World Cup in Chile, where scouts are expected to be in attendance.

Since making his first-team debut for Internacional in April 2023, Prado has appeared on 63 competitive occasions, finding the net three times.

Leeds joined by Stuttgart, Atalanta in Prado race?

According to Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo, Leeds now know some of their competition in the race for Prado ahead of the January transfer window.

Firstly, the report states that Bundesliga giants Stuttgart are keen on securing the services of the attacking 20-year-old in the near future.

Representing Italy's Serie A in the hunt for Prado, Atalanta BC are also said to scouting the Internacional youngster at the Under-20 World Cup this month.

The player supposedly has a £51m release clause in his current contract, although it is understood he could be available for significantly less than that figure.

Internacional are keenly aware of growing interest in the player following enquiries in the summer, but are yet to receive official bids for Prado.

Top-flight guarantees

Now fishing in top-flight markets following promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are at risk of being out-muscled in the fight for Prado.

At 20 years of age, the winger will be looking at the long-term implications of a move to Elland Road, where Championship football could be on the agenda next season.

On the contrary, Stuttgart and Atalanta are established teams in the Bundesliga and Serie A respectively, meaning that a switch to one of those clubs could be viewed as less risky.