Leeds United are reportedly amongst a number of European clubs eyeing up Internacional winger Gustavo Prado.

After winning the Championship on the final day of the season last time around, the Yorkshire outfit are back in the big time on the English stage.

Leeds have now secured four points from their last two matches, winning at Wolverhampton Wanderers before drawing with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Whites were impressive at Elland Road against the Cherries, whose head coach admitted that his team struggled against Daniel Farke's troops.

Goalscoring has proven a slight issue for Leeds this term, with the newly-promoted side netting just six strikes across six Premier League matches.

Leeds eyeing up Brazilian youngster?

According to Brazilian outlet Revista Colorada, Leeds are set to take a different approach ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The report states that Farke's side have ramped up their scouting network in South America, where they have landed on a talented attacker.

It is understood that Leeds are eyeing up a New Year swoop for winger Prado, who currently plies his trade for Internacional in Brazil's Serie A.

It is believed that there is a number of potential European suitors for the 20-year-old, meaning the Premier League club face competition for the player's services.

Despite having a release clause of £52m in his Internacional deal, Prado could supposedly be available for just £17m in the winter window.

Prado's story so far

Prado is currently away on international duty with Brazil Under-20s at the World Cup in Chile, where Leeds will be keeping close tabs on his performances.

The 20-year-old has made a modest start to the 2025 Serie A campaign in Brazil, scoring just once across 13 appearances and 424 minutes of football.

Prado is yet to fully establish himself as a key first-team player in South America, so it would be a surprise to see him set the Premier League alight in 2026.