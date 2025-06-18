Leeds United are reportedly keen to add a second Slovenian player to their senior ranks once they have signed Jaka Bijol.

Leeds United are reportedly in the market for a second Slovenian player this summer.

Over the past week, the Championship winners have been heavily linked with Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol.

If everything goes to plan, the Slovenia international is expected to become a Leeds player over the next 24 to 48 hours in a deal worth in the region of £18.75m.

With Lukas Nmecha having also arrived from Wolfsburg, Daniel Farke is starting to make progress with his summer business.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Yorkshire giants are in the running to acquire another player with the same nationality.

Another Slovenian defender on the way?

Romano claims that Leeds are ready to do battle with Hoffenheim and Lecce in the race to sign Lovro Golic.

The 19-year-old has spent the last three years at Roma without making a senior appearance and he is now departing Stadio Olimpico.

However, 52 appearances have been made for Roma Under-19s and Golic was part of the Slovenia Under-21s side that kept a clean sheet against England Under-21s on Sunday.

Keeping out the Young Lions may only increase interest in his signature, leaving Leeds with much to ponder over a potential move.

At this point in his career, though, Golic will be targeting regular football, something that will not be achieved at Elland Road in 2025-26.

On the flip side, Leeds will hope that the arrival of Bijol will bolster their chances of wrapping up a deal.

Slovenia Under-21s are in action on Wednesday night when they square off against Czech Republic Under-21s still with a chance of qualifying for the European Championship quarter-finals.

Golic will not resolve his future until his nation have completed their participation in the ongoing tournament.