Leeds announce former Man City man as first summer signing

Leeds United announce that a former Manchester City player will be arriving at Elland Road on a free transfer on July 1.

Leeds United have announced that they agreed to sign Wolfsburg attacker Lukas Nmecha.

Since winning the Championship title and subsequently earning promotion to the Premier League, Leeds fans have had to remain patient for a new arrival.

However, on Sunday, the Yorkshire giants revealed that they were acquiring the services of Nmecha on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to English football having spent 11 years in the Manchester City academy ranks before making three appearances under Pep Guardiola.

When did Nmecha play for Man City?

During 2017-18, Nmecha featured twice at the back end of the Premier League campaign, accumulating 14 minutes in games versus West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier in the season, he played 32 minutes plus extra time of an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City. Nmecha also netted a spot kick as City prevailed on penalties.

Four loan spells would follow at Preston North End, Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht, a 21-goal campaign at the latter earning him a permanent switch to Wolfsburg.

Nineteen goals and four assists have since come from 85 appearances in all competitions, 16 of those strikes being netted in the Bundesliga.

However, the seven-cap Germany international racked up just 471 minutes of football during 2024-25, only starting three times. One of his three goals for the season came on the final day of the campaign.

Leeds have handed Nmecha a two-year contract, his limited game time contributing to that length of deal.

What has Nmecha said on Leeds?

Speaking to the club's official website, Nmecha talked up the challenge of trying to kick-start his career at a club of Leeds' stature.

He said: "It's just a great challenge and I'm really excited to get to know the team.

“I've spoken with the manager many times and I'm excited to play that style of football that they played in the Championship, even in the Premier League.

“I saw that there was dominance last season in terms of possession and the goals. I'm an attacking player, so obviously that's exciting for me.

“Of course, in the Premier League, there's some big boys in there where you can't play like that all the time, but I think the idea of the manager is to play good football, possession football, and that's what I'm used to and what I love doing."

Leeds will discover on Wednesday who they will face on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League.