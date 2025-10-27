Shock move? Leeds wantaway 'eyed up' by Belgian powerhouses

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly being eyed up by Belgian Pro League outfit Anderlecht ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has endured a troubling start to the 2025-26 term, linked with moves away to the likes of Scottish champions Celtic in recent times.

Meslier has completely fallen out of favour at Elland Road with head coach Daniel Farke, who has decided to go down a different route in the goalkeeping department.

The Frenchman has made matchday squads in the Premier League on a few occasions this term but is yet to enjoy competitive action.

With Lucas Perri returning from injury last week, Meslier was not included in the squad which secured a 2-1 win over West Ham United in Yorkshire.

Leeds man Meslier wanted in Belgium?

According to Voetbal Nieuws, Leeds outcast Meslier could be heading towards a shock move during the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that the 25-year-old has captured the attention of European giant Anderlecht ahead of the winter trading point in the New Year.

It is understood that the Belgian Pro League club are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper following a string of poor displays from their current shot-stopper.

Anderlecht would allegedly struggle to finance the £30,000-per-week contract of Meslier, who would be incentivised to join by a number of special bonuses and clauses.

As well as the side from Belgium, 2024-25 Champions League finalists Inter Milan are also known to be keen on the out-of-favour Frenchman.

No way back for Meslier

Playing over 200 matches for Leeds since his arrival in August 2019, Meslier has undoubtedly enjoyed the role of first-choice goalkeeper.

However, following a downturn in performances at the end of last season, the Frenchman was dropped from Championship starting XIs.

Karl Darlow started the final few matches of the title-winning campaign, and he is now playing second fiddle to summer recruit Perri, with Meslier out of the picture completely.