Leeds United are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski during the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side picked up a much-needed maximum on Friday night, when goals from Joe Rodon and Brenden Aaronson secured success over West Ham United.

Focusing on Zielinski, the midfielder has struggled for regular game time in the colours of Inter Milan at the beginning of the 2025-26 term.

The 31-year-old has failed to start a Serie A match for the Italian giants, although he has managed to start two Champions League fixtures.

Since making the high-profile switch from Napoli to Inter Milan during the summer of 2024, Zielinski has featured in 47 matches, scoring twice.

Leeds chasing New Year capture?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds are looking to bolster their midfield ranks during the upcoming January transfer window.

The report claims that Farke's troops were keen on Inter Milan star Zielinski over the summer, when a switch to Elland Road failed to materialise.

However, it is understood that the Premier League outfit could make another swoop for the services of the 103-time international in the New Year.

With the midfielder playing just 110 minutes of Serie A football so far this term, it is believed that Inter Milan would be willing to accept offers for Zielinski.

Having fallen down the pecking order at San Siro, the Polish midfielder is supposedly open to a switch away from Italian football in the near future.

Leeds' midfield options

Looking to avoid an immediate return to the second tier of English football, Leeds bolstered their engine room ranks over the summer.

With plenty of Premier League experience courtesy of his time at Newcastle United, enforcer Sean Longstaff arrived from the North-East for £11m.

There was an addition from further afield, with Anton Stach bringing his interesting Instagram activity to the Premier League from Hoffenheim.