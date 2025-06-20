Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph suggests that he is open to a transfer away from Elland Road having struggled for game time during the closing stages of the season.

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has seemingly opened the door to an exit from Elland Road.

The Spain Under-21 international was part of the squad that has just secured a return to the Premier League through winning the Championship title.

However, as well as making just 11 starts and racking up as many as 28 substitute outings in the second tier, Joseph played barely over an hour from March onwards.

As a result, his future is a natural topic for debate when Leeds will likely be adding at least one fresh face to the centre of their attack during the summer transfer window.

Joseph speaks on Leeds future

In an interview with AS, Joseph admitted that not being used when the stakes were raised during the run-in had left him frustrated.

He said: "We achieved our goal as a team, but I personally want to be more involved in the final stretch of the season. I think I need more participation to continue developing as a player.

"The season has just ended, and we have to stop and evaluate. We’ve been promoted to the Premier League. We’ll see what the club says, but I want to play more to continue growing.”

With Joseph having been linked with a move to Real Betis, the subject of a move to the Conference League runners-up was also addressed.

Joseph responded: "We'll see what happens. For now, I’m focused on the European Championship, and my goal next year is to be more involved.

"Like in Spain, you can’t live anywhere. Of course, at some point, I’d be delighted to play in La Liga again.”

Replacement already lined up?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Leeds were making an 'important offer' for Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic.

Paying in the region of £25m to £30m - Lecce's asking price - would push Joseph further down the pecking order.

The 21-year-old will represent an attractive option to sell, though, given that he was purchased for a low fee back in January 2022.

Joel Piroe scored 19 times for Leeds in the Championship last season and is currently in line to start 2025-26 as first choice.