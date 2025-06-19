Leeds submit 'important offer' for 11-goal Serie A forward

Leeds United allegedly submit what is described as an 'important offer' for a Serie A forward on the back of moving to the brink of signing Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

Leeds United are reportedly looking to secure a deal for Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic.

Over the past week, the Championship winners have started to become proactive in their search for fresh faces ahead of their return to the Premier League.

As well as signing Wolfsburg attacker Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer, Udinese defender Jaka Bijol is on the brink of arriving from Udinese.

Both players will be expected to be a regular role in Daniel Farke's side and it appears that the German has now set his sights on a central striker.

According to Sky Italia, an approach has been made to acquire the services of Krstovic after one of the best campaigns of his career.

How did Krstovic perform in 2024-25?

The Montenegro international contributed 11 goals and five assists from 37 appearances in Serie A as Lecce avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

That much involvement in the final third for a struggling side was an impressive feat, the 25-year-old now with an overall tally of 18 goals and seven assists from 72 games in Italy's top flight.

Although two years remain on his contract, it appears likely that new challenges will be presented to Krstovic over the coming weeks.

Leeds are said to have presented Lecce with what is described as an 'important offer', Krstovic's asking price said to be in the region of €35m (£29.9m)

As it stands, it is claimed that Leeds have work to do in order to convince Krstovic to make the switch to the newly-promoted club.

Why do Leeds need a striker?

Having scored 95 goals from 46 Championship fixtures last season, there is an argument that Leeds do not necessarily need to strengthen their attack.

However, while Joel Piroe was the leading marksman with 19 goals, only three players in total reached double figures.

Furthermore, backup striker Mateo Joseph is being linked with a transfer away from Elland Road and will need replacing should he move on to pastures new.

A fully-fit Patrick Bamford would improve Leeds, yet the 31-year-old did not make a single Championship start in 2024-25.