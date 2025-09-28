Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'quicken pursuit' of former Liverpool attacker

Calvert-Lewin compadre? Leeds 'quicken pursuit' of ex-Liverpool attacker
Leeds United are reportedly in the hunt for the services of Fulham winger Harry Wilson during the winter transfer window.

The 28-year-old has made a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Cottagers, fighting his way into the starting XI of the Londoners.

The 28-year-old has made a positive start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Cottagers, fighting his way into the starting XI of the Londoners.

From five top-flight appearances to date, Wilson has found the net on one occasion, making the net ripple in the victory over Brentford.

Since making the permanent switch from Liverpool to Craven Cottage in 2021, the winger has scored 26 goals in 153 matches for Marco Silva's men.

Wilson is also a key part of the plans on the international stage, earning 64 caps for Wales since his senior international debut in October 2013.

Fulham's Harry Wilson on August 24, 2025

Leeds want Wilson in January?

According to Football Insider, Leeds remain in the hunt for a wide attacker during the January transfer window amid struggles in front of net.

The report claims that the Whites are still keen on securing the services of Wilson, who has started brightly for Fulham this campaign.

It is understood that the newly-promoted side were close to a move for the 28-year-old over the summer, especially on deadline day.

The switch never materialised, though, with Fulham opting to keep hold of the Welshman until the middle of the season at least, away from Elland Road.

It is believed that the Cottagers are preparing to open talks regarding a new contract for Wilson, who may still leave in the winter trading point.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke gestures on September 27, 2025

Leeds' attacking woes

Since returning from the second tier as Championship winners, Leeds have struggled to consistently pose a threat on the opposition's goal.

Across their six Premier League matches so far in 2025-26, Daniel Farke's troops have made the net ripple on just six occasions overall.

In fairness, Leeds have picked up their attacking form in recent games, scoring five goals across results over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

Carter White

