Leeds United attacker Dan James is reportedly preparing to be sidelined for a long time after suffering a serious injury during training this week.

The 27-year-old has only featured in four Premier League matches for Daniel Farke's side this season following a number of minor fitness problems.

James was well enough to return to the matchday squad on Saturday, when Leeds played out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road with in-form Bournemouth.

Since joining the Yorkshire outfit during the summer of 2021, the winger has played 130 matches for the Whites, scoring a commendable total of 30 goals.

James remains an important part of his international side, with Wales looking to secure a spot at the World Cup in North America next year.

Leeds suffer James injury blow?

According to journalist Adam Pope, James' involvement for Wales in the remainder of the World Cup qualifying matches has been thrown into serious doubt.

The report claims that the 27-year-old has suffered a serious injury whilst taking part in first-team training for Leeds earlier this week.

It is understood that the severity of the issue is extremely high, with the pacey winger expected to be 'sidelined for a long time' following the incident.

Despite several sources circulating the information around social media, the club are yet to confirm the problem with an official statement.

Unable to be confirmed at this stage, it has been suggested that James has suffered a serious knee problem, one which would keep a player out for many months.

Options on the flanks

During the opening weeks of the season, Leeds boss Farke has opted to stack his midfield with three solid options to bolster their chances of keeping clean sheets.

That decision has led to American attacker Brenden Aaronson finding a spot in the starting XI on the right flank, providing service to central striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Although James was not a starter so far this term, Leeds are reportedly set to lose a major option off the bench, with the Welshman often hurting defences with his speed.