Leeds vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Bournemouth, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Bournemouth head to one of their all-time least favourite haunts on Saturday afternoon, as the Cherries battle Leeds United at Elland Road in gameweek six of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Andoni Iraola has masterminded the Cherries' best-ever start to a campaign in the competition, as the visitors have 10 points from a possible 15 following last week's goalless draw at home to Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's men are only three points worse off thanks to their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Whites are also yet to concede a home goal in the current Premier League season.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Leeds United wins: 11

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 2

Leeds United and Bournemouth - formerly known as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic - first locked horns just before the outbreak of the Second World War, a January 1939 FA Cup clash which the Whites won 3-1 at Elland Road.

That success marked the beginning of an unprecedented sequence for the Yorkshire side, who have almost always had Bournemouth's number down the years, triumphing in 11 of their 15 battles while only suffering two losses.

Eight of those contests have taken place at Elland Road, where Leeds have remarkably claimed a perfect eight victories against their South Coast counterparts, including each of their seven league meetings at the stadium.

To date, Leeds have never faced another side more times in the league at home while winning every game, although they needed a late Crysencio Summerville strike to propel them to an enthralling 4-3 victory in November 2022.

However, Bournemouth avenged that beating later on in the season, easing past the Whites 4-1 at the Vitality Stadium in April 2023 for just their second-ever competitive win against Leeds in all tournaments.

The Cherries' first and only other success against the Whites was coincidentally by the same scoreline in the 2013-14 Championship campaign, as Lewis Grabban and Yann Kermorgant both netted braces in that 4-1 thrashing.

Leeds did the double over Bournemouth in the 2014-15 Championship and 2007-08 League One seasons, though, as well as going unbeaten in six Second Division matches between 1987 and 1990.

Last 15 meetings

Apr 30, 2023: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2015: Leeds United 1-0 Bournemouth (Championship)

Sep 16, 2014: Bournemouth 1-3 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 25, 2014: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 01, 2013: Leeds United 2-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Mar 08, 2008: Leeds United 2-0 Bournemouth (League One)

Nov 06, 2007: Bournemouth 1-3 Leeds United (League One)

May 05, 1990: Bournemouth 0-1 Leeds (Second Division)

Nov 04, 1989: Leeds 3-0 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Apr 01, 1989: Leeds 3-0 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Sep 17, 1988: Bournemouth 0-0 Leeds (Second Division)

Mar 26, 1988: Bournemouth 0-0 Leeds (Second Division)

Oct 24, 1987: Leeds 3-2 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Jan 17, 1939: Leeds 3-1 Bournemouth (FA Cup)

Last two Premier League meetings

Apr 30, 2023: Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

