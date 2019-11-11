 MX23RW : Monday, November 11 14:45:20| >> :120:7757:7757:
Leeds captain Liam Cooper withdraws from Scotland duty with groin issue

Leeds captain Liam Cooper withdraws from Scotland duty with groin issue
The defender is not expected to be sidelined for long.

Liam Cooper has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan with a groin injury.

The Leeds captain picked up the problem in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship win over Blackburn and a scan has revealed a small tear in his groin area.

The Elland Road club said that Cooper's injury is "not thought to be major and he will work with staff at Thorp Arch with a view to being fit following the international break."

Capped twice, 28-year-old Cooper also missed the last double-header against Russia and San Marino in October with a groin issue.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke also looks almost certain to be without Scott McTominay after the Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury close to the end of Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford.

Having been helped off the pitch after treatment, he was taken down the tunnel on a stretcher after several minutes of attention in the technical area.

McTominay was able to walk out of Old Trafford, albeit with a bit of a limp, and the severity of the issue will be assessed on Monday.

Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal on October 3, 2019
Kieran Tierney ruled out of Scotland's final two Euro qualifiers
Leeds captain Liam Cooper withdraws from Scotland duty with groin issue
