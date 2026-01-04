Preview: Lecce vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Jan 2026 12:05 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 12:12

Defeated in their first fixture of 2026, Roma aim to bounce back when they visit lowly Lecce on Tuesday evening, as the southern sides clash at Stadio Via del Mare.

The capital club's fourth loss from five games leaves them looking up at Serie A’s top four, while their hosts sit just above the drop zone after fighting for a point in Turin.

Match preview

After nine seasons in charge of Atalanta BC - memorably lifting the Europa League trophy with La Dea in 2024 - Gian Piero Gasperini returned to Bergamo as Roma's head coach on Saturday.

Continuing their quest for an elusive top-four finish, the Giallorossi had collected just three points from four league games leading up to Christmas, denting hopes of a long-awaited return to the Champions League.



That trend continued, as Atalanta edged in front when clean-sheet specialist Mile Svilar made a rare error and Roma were unable to fight back, with Paulo Dybala missing their best chance.

The capital club ultimately suffered their sixth 1-0 defeat of the season, and - never shy of sharing his opinion - Gasperini openly laid the blame at the feet of his strikers.

After firing another blank, attention will inevitably turn to the transfer window, with moves for Atletico Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori and Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee strongly rumoured.

First, though, Roma must try to stop their slide down the standings, taking as many points as possible from upcoming games against Sassuolo, Torino, and one of their favourite opponents.

Following two defeats last season, Lecce have won just twice across 38 Serie A meetings with Roma, losing on no fewer than 26 occasions.

Not only will history be stacked against them on Tuesday, but the hosts also come into this contest fighting for top-flight salvation, while their fellow Giallorossi vie for a top-four finish.

Yet, events at the weekend raised hopes Lecce can post their first league win over Roma since April 2012.

Hanging on valiantly after Lameck Banda’s fine finish was cancelled out shortly after half time, the Salentini held in-form Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Turin.

A combination of the woodwork and Wladimiro Falcone’s penalty save secured a precious point, despite conceding 72% of the ball and 26 shots - meanwhile, Banda’s strike was Lecce’s only effort on target.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men therefore inched further away from the relegation zone, amid their best run of form this season: seven points from the last five games have breathed fresh life into their survival fight.

Lecce Serie A form:

L W L W L D

Roma Serie A form:

L L W L W L

Roma form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

After Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso were both booked on Saturday, they must serve suspensions at the Via del Mare, leaving Gasperini with a defensive headache to resolve.

Alongside Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, Ivorian centre-back Evan Ndicka is still at the Africa Cup of Nations, so it will be a makeshift backline for the away side.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini will sit out another game with his hamstring strain; Tommaso Baldanzi and Leon Bailey are both doubts.

As Artem Dovbyk recently returned from a thigh injury, he could threaten Evan Ferguson's place up front; Dybala has also struggled, so it remains to be seen who will start.

Also hampered by absences, Di Francesco will welcome his old club to Salento without Mergim Berisha, Riccardo Sottil and Tete Morente, all of whom are injured.

Mali midfielder Lassana Coulibaly is still on international duty at AFCON, but Banda and Kialonda Gaspar both featured against Juventus after their respective nations were knocked out, so Lecce are unlikely to make many changes.

Like their visitors, the Salentini have been short of goals this term, with Nikola Stulic and AC Milan loanee Francesco Camarda both failing to impress; the latter started in Turin but may now make way.

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani; Pierotti, Helgason, Banda; Stulic

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Celik, Ziolkowski, Ghilardi; Rensch, Kone, Cristante, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Ferguson

We say: Lecce 0-1 Roma

Neither side score freely, so one goal might be enough to decide the outcome.

For all their woes, Roma are more likely to get it, as their ailing attack still boasts much more quality than Lecce's.

