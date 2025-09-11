[monks data]
Turkish Super Lig
Sep 13, 2025 at 6pm UK
 
Alanyaspor

KonyasporKonyaspor
vs.
AlanyasporAlanyaspor

Preview: Konyaspor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Konyaspor and Alanyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Konyaspor will look to continue their impressive start to the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season when they welcome Alanyaspor to the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Saturday evening.

The hosts remain unbeaten after three games and have quickly positioned themselves among the league’s early frontrunners, while their visitors are still searching for rhythm under Joao Pereira.


Match preview

Konyaspor head into this contest sitting fourth in the table with seven points from their opening three fixtures, having combined a sharp attack with a compact defensive structure. 

They have mixed attacking flair with rearguard solidity, scoring eight goals – the second-most in the league behind Galatasaray - while conceding only twice. 

Recep Ucar’s men began with a 4-1 victory at home against Eyupspor before brushing aside Gaziantep 3-0. 

Their first away trip ended in a 1-1 draw against Goztepe, where substitute Tunahan Tasci salvaged a point late on, which showed resilience that has underlined Konyaspor’s threat both at home and away.

Ucar has built a team that excels in wing play, finishing chances efficiently, and threatening from distance. 

After finishing 11th in his first season in charge, the early signs suggest Konyaspor could push for a top-half finish this year if they maintain consistency.

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, sit five places below with four points from their opening three games. 

They opened with a goalless draw against Caykur Rizespor before suffering a 2-1 defeat at Eyupspor. 

Pereira’s men picked up their first victory of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Besiktas before the international break.

That result provided a much-needed lift after an inconsistent start, and Pereira - who was appointed midway through last season before guiding Alanyaspor to 12th place - will be hoping his side can now build momentum in his first full campaign in charge.

Pre-season form had been encouraging, with four wins and two draws from seven matches, but Alanyaspor are still striving for consistency in competitive action. 

They have scored only three goals so far while conceding twice, highlighting both their lack of cutting edge and a relatively stable defence.

Interestingly, Alanyaspor have been awarded more penalties than any other side in the division so far (two), highlighting their ability to create danger in the opposition box. 

History is also on their side, with three successive wins against Konyaspor and five victories from the last 10 meetings, alongside three draws and two defeats.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form: 

WWD

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

DLW


Team News

Andraz Sporar of Alanyaspor during the Turkish Super League match

Konyaspor remain without midfielder Ufuk Akyol, who continues to nurse a calf injury. Despite that, goals have been spread around the squad, with seven different players on the scoresheet already. 

Striker Umut Nayir has been the standout contributor, netting twice.

At the back, Riechedly Bazoer and Adil Demirbag are expected to continue their partnership at the heart of the defence, while Pereira is unlikely to make major changes after his side’s first win of the season.

Alanyaspor, however, must cope without Buluthan Bulut, sidelined until the winter with a knee problem. 

Uchenna Ogundu is again set to lead the attacking line, while goalkeeper Yusuf Taskiran should retain his place between the posts after impressing against Besiktas.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Andzouana, Bazoer, Demirbag, Guilherme; Jevtovic, Ndao, Aleksic, Ibrahimoglu, Bardhi; Nayir

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Akdag, Aliti, Lima; Ozdemir, Maestro, Makouta, Hadergjonaj; Hwang, Kaya; Ogundu


SM words green background

We say: Konyaspor 3-1 Alanyaspor


 

Konyaspor’s free-scoring attack and strong home form make them clear favourites, with Ucar’s men already showing they can overwhelm opponents at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium. 

Alanyaspor will take encouragement from their win over Besiktas, but their inconsistency in front of goal and defensive gaps down the flanks remain concerns. 

The visitors may grab a consolation, yet Konyaspor’s momentum and efficiency should see them run out 3-1 winners.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

