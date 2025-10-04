[monks data]
Turkish Super Lig | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 12.30pm UK
 

KasimpasaKasimpasa
vs.
KonyasporKonyaspor

Preview: Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups
© xSeskimPhotox Gsaray-Kgumruk-29224 (119) / Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Konyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kasimpasa aim to sustain their rejuvenated momentum as Konyaspor visit Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday for round eight of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Apaches are unbeaten in four heading into this contest and sit 11th with eight points from seven matches, while the Anatolian Eagle ended their winless run by defeating Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend.


Match preview

Kasimpasa endured a dismal opening with three straight defeats, but Shota Arveladze’s men have shown signs of revival with more composed outings in recent weeks.

The first breakthrough came with a narrow win at Fatih Karagumruk, followed by back-to-back draws against Samsunspor and Fenerbahce, before victory was secured on their visit to Rize.

Mortadha Ben Ouanes struck a stoppage-time header to seal a dramatic 2-1 win against Rizespor, with Kasimpasa making the most of just 37% possession and converting both of their efforts on target.

It was only the second occasion this season that Arveladze’s side had managed more than one goal, raising their tally to seven, while the defence has also been neither excellent nor poor with eight conceded.

Despite the recent lift, the Apaches’s Achilles heel remains a troubled record at Erdogan, where they have not reccorded any victory in six league appearances (D2, L4), including two defeats and a draw from three outings this campaign.

Coach Recep Ucar of Konyaspor

Konyaspor, meanwhile, snapped a three-game winless spell last weekend with a hard-fought 2-1 success against Istanbul Basaksehir on home soil.

Recep Ucar described the display as one he ‘’would never forget in his career”, praising the resilience of his side, who held firm despite being a man short for over 25 minutes.

The manager now aims to build on that spirited effort to spark a stronger run after opening the campaign with emphatic triumphs over Eyuspor and Gaziantep, which was then halted by a draw with Goztepe followed by losses against Alanyaspor and Galatasaray.

The Anatolian Eagle have taken 10 points from six games to sit eighth in the table, fuelled by a prolific frontline with 12 goals that places them joint second among the division’s most clinical attacks.

Having conceded eight goals at the other end, Sunday’s meeting promises to be thrilling, especially with the last two encounters between the sides producing six and five goals respectively.

The most recent battle at Erdogan ended 3-2 in favour of Konyaspor, while the return leg produced a 3-3 spectacle that halted their four-game winning streak in the fixture, though Kasimpasa are still winless in 15 meetings (D7, L8).

The Anatolian Eagles have managed only one victory from three away fixtures this term, though they can enter Sunday’s clash with optimism, given their only defeat on the road came against champions Galatasaray, and another positive result in Beyoglu will be the target.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:



  • L

  • L

  • W

  • D

  • D

  • W


Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • L

  • L

  • W



Team News

Kasimpasa's Mamadou Fall in action on September 22, 2024

Haris Hajradinovic limped off in the first half against Rizespor and is a doubt for this tie, potentially the only change from last weekend’s starting XI..

Should Hajradinovic miss out, Ali Yavuz Kol could be drafted onto the left wing, with Mamadou Fall at the opposite flank, while Ben Ouanes shifts into the playmaker’s role.

The Tunisian forward was the catalyst in Rize, not only nodding home the winner but also creating Pape Habib Gueye’s opener to extend his assist tally to four, with his vision set to be crucial again.

Cafu continues to serve a two-game ban following his dismissal against Fenerbahce, with the sanction also coming with a fine of 53,500 liras (£960).

Konyaspor will miss Enis Bardhi through suspension after the midfielder’s red card last time out, with Pedrinho expected to slot in behind the striker.

Ufuk Akyol remains sidelined with a calf issue that has ruled him out all season, while Riechedly Bazoer could also be unavailable for a second straight match.

Mehmet Umut Nayir, who has already struck three times this season, is expected to spearhead the attack once more as he looks to rediscover his scoring touch after drawing a blank last week.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Opoku, Szalai, Frimpong; Baldursson; Fall, Ouanes, Ustundag, Kol; Gueye

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ertas; Yazgili, Jevtovic, Demirbag; Andzouana, Ibrahimoglu, Pedrinho, Guilherme; Ndao, Muleka; Nayir


SM words green background

We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Konyaspor


 

Konyaspor have dominated this fixture and claimed victory on each of their last three visits to Kasimpasa, and with confidence restored by last weekend’s win the momentum leans towards the visitors extending their joy at a ground that has been kind to them.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582955:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8068:
Written by
Adeyeye Oluwapelumi
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Enis Bardhi Recep Ucar Shota Arveladze Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!