Preview: Kairat vs Olympiacos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 07 Dec 2025 22:15 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 07:02

We have a Champions League basement battle on our hands this Tuesday afternoon as Kairat Almaty prepare to host Olympiacos at Kazakhstan’s biggest stadium – the Astana Arena.

Both teams are yet to record a single victory in the league phase of the competition this season, with time running out to make the top 24 and secure progression into the knockout stage.

Match preview

Weather conditions over in Kazakhstan have made it impossible for Kairat to play at their home ground, with the team forced to relocate 1,200 km north to the capital city of Astana.

Kazakhstan’s national stadium is equipped with a retractable roof, climate control and undersoil heating, making the -20°C temperatures bearable.

Kairat, who won the league title in October, have been solely focused on continental duties over the past month, though despite their best efforts, results have not gone their way.

Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men gave Inter Milan and FC Copenhagen a run for their money in November, but the Kazakhs ultimately lost both games by single-goal margins – going down 2-1 at the San Siro and 3-2 in the Danish capital.

Kairat are still hunting their first match win in the main draw of a European competition, and doing so against Olympiacos is not going to be easy.

© Imago / Focus Images

Unlike Kairat, the Greek giants have been busy since the end of November’s international break, playing five matches inside 14 days.

Olympiacos have won four of those five games, including a convincing 3-0 home victory over OFI Crete on Saturday – a result which keeps them top of the Greek Super League.

The only defeat during this run came against Real Madrid in the Champions League during a thrilling encounter in Piraeus – one which ended in a 4-3 victory for the La Liga behemoths.

With just two points under their belts in Europe, Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side are at serious risk of missing out on the top 24 and bowing out of the competition early.

However, a victory away in cold Kazakhstan would not only put Thrylos back in contention for the knockout stages, but it would also mark their first match victory in the Champions League since the 2020-21 season.

Kairat Champions League form:

L L D L L

Kairat form (all competitions):

W W D D L L

Olympiacos Champions League form:

D L L D L

Olympiacos form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Kairat head into Tuesday's fixture without teenage forward Dastan Satpaev, who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Having scored three goals in his last four games and seven in nine, the 17-year-old will be a big miss for the victory-hungry hosts.

Brazilian forward Joao Paulo has only made five competitive appearances for Kairat this calendar year, with the player struggling with a knee injury.

Fellow Brazilian Elder Santana is also struggling with knee problems, playing in just two competitive games since the start of 2025.

When it comes to Olympiacos, midfielder Dani Garcia will have to be on his best behaviour, considering he is one booking away from a suspension.

In terms of injuries, Panagiotis Retsos is currently out of action with a calf problem, missing his last two games for the team.

Kairat possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Machado Mata, Sorokin, Shirobokov, Mrynskiy; Glazer, Kasabulat; Tapalov, Jorginho, Gromyko; Edmilson Santos

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Ortega, Pirola, Biancone, Rodinei; Strefezza, Mouzakitis, Hezze, Martins; Yaremchuk, El Kaabi

We say: Kairat 2-2 Olympiacos

With both teams staring down the door of elimination, we should be in for an exciting clash in Kazakhstan.

Kairat and Olympiacos have nothing to lose, meaning they can both go all guns blazing in search of victory. A high-scoring draw is certainly on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.