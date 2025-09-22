Juventus team header

Juventus: Kenan Yildiz to Italian football legend by national team coach

'Very close to': Coach compares Yildiz to Italian football legend
Kenan Yildiz, Juventus’ breakout star last season, is establishing himself as the Old Lady’s offensive leader at just 20 years old. The Turkish forward’s talent has sparked some bold comparisons.

Yildiz enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, featuring in 52 matches and contributing 12 goals and nine assists. While the “season of confirmation” can be challenging for young players, he seems to be thriving under Igor Tudor.

Having played in multiple positions last season, including out wide, Yildiz is now flourishing centrally, supporting the number nine—be it Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, or Lois Openda this term.

Kenan Yildiz "is very close to Alessandro Del Piero"

Alessandro Del Piero of Juventus, 1998

Surrounded by quality strikers, the Turkish international (23 caps, 2 goals) enjoys considerable freedom in his role. His early-season form has been impressive, with two goals and four assists in five games across Serie A and the Champions League.

At 20, he is becoming the new face of Juventus. Turkish national team coach Vincenzo Montella has praised Yildiz and even drew a daring comparison with Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero.

“Yildiz is very young, ambitious and eager to improve. He is a complete player, who broke into the national team even before becoming fully established at Juventus. His qualities were obvious from the start. Playing as a number 10 at 19 is not easy. This year, I see him more consistent and fully aware of his abilities. With his characteristics, he is very close to Alessandro Del Piero,” Montella told Radio Anch’io Lo Sport.

Juventus determined to keep their rising star

Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates with Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie on September 13, 2025

Del Piero is an Italian icon, primarily deployed as a second striker, just like Yildiz now. The Italian legend became Juventus’ all-time top scorer with 290 goals in 705 appearances, winning six Serie A titles and a 2006 World Cup with Italy.

It is a flattering comparison for the promising Turkish forward, who still has plenty to achieve in his young career. Juventus are keen to retain Yildiz for as long as possible and have set a hefty €100m (£88m) asking price to ward off interest from Barcelona and Chelsea, both reportedly monitoring the forward ahead of future transfer windows.

