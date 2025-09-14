Chelsea reportedly monitor the transfer situation of a Serie A star who has impressive dribbling and ball-striking skills.





Chelsea are reportedly seeking another versatile forward despite the club’s extensive recruitment for such roles during the summer transfer window.

The Blues signed Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town, while Joao Pedro and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens joined the West London club during and after the Club World Cup, alongside Estevao, whose transfer from a year earlier was finalised after the inaugural tournament in the United States.

Alejandro Garnacho moved to the capital from Manchester United in the closing days of the window, and Facundo Buonanotte was loaned from Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving the five-time Premier League champions well-stocked in attacking areas.

Although letting Nicolas Jackson leave may ultimately be unwise, Enzo Maresca’s team already had Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George, making them well-equipped in positions behind the central striker.

Nonetheless, the Blues are reportedly looking for another player skilled at operating in those supporting roles behind the centre-forward.

Chelsea’s transfer plan for Serie A-based star made known

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are reportedly considering adding Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz to their squad in the 2026 summer transfer window under suitable conditions.

Yildiz scored seven goals and provided four assists in the 2024-25 season, and has already scored once and supplied three already this term, including two goal contributions in Saturday's thrilling 4-3 Derby d'Italia victory over Inter Milan.

The 20-year-old has become an indispensable player for Juventus since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2022, quickly establishing himself in the first team.

However, any potential move for Yildiz could cost close to €100m (£86.5m), as the Turkiye international's current contract with the Old Lady runs until 2028.

That potential figure might not deter Chelsea, as the report indicates that the West London club have set aside the funds to complete a big-money deal for the Juventus star.

What makes Yildiz an attractive prospect for Chelsea?

While Chelsea’s transfer activity sometimes seems confusing, the London club’s broader strategy is to consistently acquire talented players across various positions who possess a high ceiling.

A move for Yildiz would reinforce the club's vision of developing a project around young talents with international potential, with his versatility and technical ability making him a strategic addition in their pursuit of titles in England and Europe.

The Juventus player’s ranking in the 72nd percentile for take-ons attempted over the last year is notable, but his success rate is even more impressive, placing him in the 97th percentile.

Apart from his dribbling success, Yildiz's tenacity without the ball is also noteworthy; according to Fbref, the youngster ranks in the 90th percentile for tackles attempted, 85th percentile for tackles won and 83rd percentile for tackles plus interceptions — all per 90 metrics.

Combining his flair in possession with a developing end product, Chelsea's interest seems logical on one hand, but somewhat perplexing considering the abundance of forwards and attacking midfielders.