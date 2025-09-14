Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With the Champions League set to return on Tuesday, Juventus will host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Allianz Stadium.

The Italian home side will hope to continue their perfect start to the campaign, with the club beating rivals Inter Milan 4-3 in Serie A on Saturday, while the Bundesliga visitors won 2-0 against Heidenheim on the same day.

Match preview

Juventus trailed 3-2 against Inter when Marcus Thuram netted their third in the 76th minute, but two goals from the 83rd minute onwards ensured that the hosts claimed a third victory in the league, ending the weekend in second place behind Napoli on goal difference.

The Old Lady's win last time out means they have won three out of three in 2025-26, and they did also prevail in four of their prior six competitive outings, with both of their losses in that time coming in the Club World Cup.

Igor Tudor's side failed to keep a clean sheet for the first time this season when they faced Inter, though they have now found the back of the net on seven occasions.

The hosts' Champions League performances last term were poor considering they finished 20th in the league phase with nine points, but while they were entered into the round of 16 playoff round, they squandered their lifeline by losing 4-3 on aggregate against PSV Eindhoven in February.

Juve failed to score in three of their final four games in the league phase, and though they did beat Bundesliga opponents RB Leipzig 3-2 in October 2024, they were beaten 1-0 by Bundesliga side Stuttgart in the same month.

The White and Blacks have triumphed in their past six home fixtures - all six were in Serie A - but they suffered two defeats at Allianz Stadium in their four most recent European matches at the ground.

Dortmund's task against Heidenheim was made easier by the fact they played against 10 men for almost 70 minutes, though they still should be credited for creating three big chances and limiting their opponents to just one shot on target.

The win was the club's second consecutive clean sheet, as well as their third in their four matches this term, which is as many as they had managed in their previous 19.

BVB were knocked out by Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2024-25, losing the first leg 4-0 on April 9 before winning the second leg 3-1 on April 15.

Black and Yellow have not faced Juve in a competitive game since the 2014-15 season, suffering a 5-1 aggregate loss in the round of 16 in March 2015, but the German side did win their prior two encounters with the Italian giants.

Head coach Niko Kovac has overseen three victories and a draw so far this campaign - scoring nine times - and his side are currently second in the Bundesliga with seven points from three matches.

Dortmund have won two and drawn one of their three away outings in 2025-26, and they ended 2024-25 with two wins and a stalemate in their final three matches on the road.

Team News

Most of Juventus' first-team options are fit, so barring any late injuries, centre-back Bremer should be expected to play in the middle of a back three with Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly.

Manuel Locatelli's ability to take possession under pressure will be vital in midfield, and he may be partnered by Khephren Thuram.

In the frontline, Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic could start together, supported by Kenan Yildiz.

Borussia Dortmund's strong defensive displays are remarkable given they have not been able to call upon Emre Can, Niklas Sule or Nico Schlotterbeck in defence.

Considering Kovac's options at the back are somewhat limited, he may have no other option but to choose Aaron Anselmino, Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini in a three-man defence.

Jobe Bellingham will have the opportunity to impress on the European stage, and the midfielder will be tasked with helping platform striker Serhou Guirassy.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Yildiz; Vlahovic, David

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anselmino, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

We say: Juventus 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Juventus showed their vulnerability against Inter, and given Dortmund have been strong away from home, they should be confident of creating opportunities.

The hosts should also be confident that they can threaten BVB's ravaged backline, so it would not be surprising if the two sides played out an entertaining draw.

