Italy will stand still on Saturday evening, as Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan go head-to-head in Turin.

While Juve come into the season's first Derby d'Italia with maximum points on the board, Inter faltered just before the international break and already have ground to make up.

Match preview

Reprising a rivalry that began way back in 1909, the two clubs with most Scudetti to their name meet again this weekend, with Juventus playing host at the Allianz Stadium.

Saturday's clash will do well to match the sides' first contest last season, when Juve's Kenan Yildiz struck twice in the closing stages of a frantic 4-4 draw in Milan.

After that eight-goal thriller last October, Francisco Conceicao was the sole scorer in February's reverse fixture, as the Bianconeri continued their impressive recent record at home to Inter.

Heading into this week's game, Juventus have lost just one of the teams' last 11 league meetings in Turin, so history will certainly be on their side.

The hosts' current form is also as head coach Igor Tudor would wish, having started his first full season in charge with wins over Parma and Genoa.

Amid another campaign of off-field chaos at the club, Tudor calmly took the reins from Thiago Motta and steered Juve to a fourth-placed finish last term, and he may now have one eye on regaining the Scudetto.

Both the Bianconeri and Inter have designs on dethroning Napoli next spring, so neither can afford to make many mistakes.

Despite often looking down on their old foes in the standings, Inter have actually won just one of their last six league meetings with Juventus.

Even at this early stage of the season, they could do with defying that trend on Saturday, due to an unexpected slip-up just before international football stepped in.

Following a five-star showing on the opening day - when they ruthlessly dispatched Juve's city rivals Torino - Inter were beaten 2-1 by Udinese at San Siro.

Letting a lead slip and then failing to fight back, the Nerazzurri not only failed to record a seventh straight win over their visitors from Friuli, but they also suffered a first domestic defeat under Cristian Chivu.

One of Inter's 2010 treble-winners, Chivu was surprisingly appointed to succeed Simone Inzaghi after guiding Parma to safety last season, so questions have already surfaced about his suitability for the task.

Two weeks on from that setback, his side must now try to make amends by winning the Derby d'Italia, before heading to Amsterdam for their Champions League opener against Ajax.

Juventus Serie A form:

W W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W L

Team News

Juventus have some selection calls to make up front, as Jonathan David has started the season well for club and country, while contract rebel Dusan Vlahovic has scored against both Parma and Genoa despite starting on the bench.

Recent arrival Lois Openda is another option in the final third, but Conceicao withdrew from Portugal's squad with a muscular injury and may miss out. Midfielder Fabio Miretti is also struggling with a thigh problem.

Having been sent off for violent conduct on the opening day, Andrea Cambiaso misses the second match of a two-game ban, so Joao Mario and Filip Kostic will join versatile pair Pierre Kalulu and Weston McKennie in the fight for wing-back places.

Meanwhile, Inter's deadline-day acquisition Manuel Akanji may make his Serie A debut; the Swiss centre-back could displace Yann Bisseck in the visitors' three-man defence, and that might be Chivu's sole personnel change.

Summer buys Luiz Henrique, Andy Diouf and Ange Bonny are all part of a fully fit squad, but they are set to occupy spots on the bench.

Paired in attack, Marcus Thuram has scored two goals this term, while captain Lautaro Martinez will aim to improve on a dismal record versus Juventus: 'El Toro' has scored only twice in 14 league games against the Bianconeri.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, Locatelli, Mario; Koopmeiners, Yildiz; David

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan

This latest instalment of the Derby d'Italia will offer more clues as to which side is best equipped to challenge for the title, with hosts Juventus hoping to lay down a marker.

However, they may have to settle for a low-scoring draw, as Inter will fight all the way to avoid rare back-to-back defeats.

