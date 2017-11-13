Ventura 'resigns as Italy boss'

World Cup
Gian Piero Ventura 'resigns as Italy head coach following World Cup failure'

Gian Piero Ventura reportedly resigns as Italy head coach following the team's failure to qualify for the 2018 Russia World Cup.
Gian Piero Ventura has reportedly resigned from his post as Italy head coach following the nation's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

The Azzurri, who have been crowned world champions on four occasions, will not be part of the global tournament for the first time since 1958.

The team were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Sweden in their playoff tie, with their opponents restricting the nation to a goalless draw in the San Siro second leg.

According to Sky Italy, Ventura has decided to step down from his role 16 months after he was appointed as successor to now-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Under the 69-year-old's leadership, Italy finished second to Spain in the nation's World Cup qualifying group, winning seven, drawing two and losing one.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
