Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After an East Anglian horror show earlier in the week, Ipswich Town return to Portman Road, with West Bromwich Albion the visitors in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys suffered a shocking defeat to Charlton Athletic last time out, while the Baggies failed to collect any points from a trip to Watford on Wednesday night.

Match preview

Following a five-game unbeaten run in the Championship - a spell which included a first beating of local rivals Norwich City in over 16 years - it appeared as if title favourites Ipswich Town had finally turned a corner, but Saturday's hosts have endured a troubling return from October's international break.

A narrow 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last Friday night arrived four days before a sobering loss at Portman Road versus newly-promoted Charlton earlier in the week, when second-half efforts from Sonny Carey, Macaulay Gillesphey and Miles Leaburn secured a comfortable success for the Addicks.

After losing back-to-back matches for the first time since the conclusion of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, the Tractor Boys are currently languishing down in 14th spot in the Championship table, 12 points behind league leaders Coventry City who are yet to taste defeat.

Despite an anger-inducing contest against Charlton on Tuesday night, Kieran McKenna's men still boast a respectable home record, with Ipswich collecting 11 points across six matches at their East Anglian venue, with only Middlesbrough (13), Watford (13) and Hull City (13) earning more points at their respective bases so far.

Likely to be key in dragging the Tractor Boys out of their mini-blip as November draws nearer, Jaden Philogene is undoubtedly one of the most talented attackers in the Championship this term, with the 23-year-old netting five goals across nine appearances to date.

After winning their first two league matches away from The Hawthorns this term, West Bromwich Albion have lost three of their most recent quartet of Championship outings following a sub-optimal performance at the Hertfordshire home of Watford on Wednesday night.

Joining Ipswich hotshot Philogene on five second-tier strikes, Baggies star Isaac Price fired the visitors ahead from outside the box at Vicarage Road last time out, although that advantage lasted for just four minutes due to an effort from Imran Louza, before Irishman Rocco Vata sealed maximum points for the Hornets during the second period.

On a mission to avoid three straight away defeats after just two wins in their last seven matches overall, West Brom are sitting in 10th place in the Championship standings, one point behind Stoke City in the lowest of the playoff spots, a ranking that appears to be the aim for the Baggies this term.

Whilst Nat Phillips and Chris Mepham have firmly cemented themselves as the first-choice pairing in central defence, there is an ongoing tussle for an Albion shirt at right-back, where former Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist is looking to replace George Campbell.

West Brom's most recent trip to Portman Road was a painful experience in February 2024, when Daryl Dike picked up one of his many long-term injuries before Omari Hutchinson netted a 96th-minute equaliser from Ipswich, who would go on to achieve automatic promotion.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W W D W L L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

L D W L W L

Team News

Ipswich have a host of West Brom alumni in their squad, although goalkeeper Alex Palmer (calf) and left-back Conor Townsend (knee) will be unable to make an appearance against their former employers.

Key parts of the Tractor Boys' 2023-24 promotion campaign in the Championship, Wes Burns and Harry Clarke are currently sidelined due to knee problems.

Yet to kick a competitive ball for the Baggies this term, creative midfielder Tammer Bany is nearing a return from a muscular issue.

Playing for 10 minutes off the bench at Vicarage Road earlier in the week, West Brom striker Dike featured for the first time since May.

Despite the arrival of the American back into the fold, it is still expected to be a shootout between Aune Heggebo and Josh Maja for the central-striking role.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Johnson, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Cajuste; Philogene, Akpom, Clarke; Hirst

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Diakite, Mowatt; Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston; Maja

We say: Ipswich Town 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

After an embarrassing defeat to Charlton earlier in the week, Ipswich need to respond by earning a positive result on Saturday afternoon.

West Brom were lacklustre during their loss at Watford but now face a stuttering Tractor Boys, who could be forced to settle for a share of the points.

