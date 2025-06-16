Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Hakan Calhanoglu to Galatasaray and Diego Coppola to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

The 31-year-old endured a difficult end to the 2024-25 campaign for the Italian side as they chased trophies on both domestic and continental scenes.

Inter missed out to rivals Napoli in the Serie A title race before losing 5-0 in the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Turkey international had a solid campaign on an individual note, scoring five goals and providing six assists across 29 top-flight matches.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are aiming to secure the services of the Inter star before the new campaign.

The report claims that Cimbom are ready to 'step up' their interest in Calhanoglu, who has been at his current club since the summer of 2021.

It is understood that Galatasaray are yet to submit a formal bid for the midfielder, however they are willing to attempt to get the deal done.

Brighton agree deal for Italian Coppola?

Moving onto the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to mount a European push after missing out on a top-eight finish this term.

The Seagulls are known to be targeting reinforcements for their backline, with defence highlighted as an area for improvement.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Brighton are edging towards the confirmation of a highly-rated defender from the Italian top flight.

It is believed that the Seagulls have agreed a deal to bring Hellas Verona centre-back Diego Coppola to the club.

Brighton will supposedly pay €11m (£9.3m) for the 21-year-old, who is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with his new employers.

Coppola was a key part of Hellas Verona's plans in Serie A last term and is currently playing for Italy at the Under-21s European Championships.

Wrexham looking to bag Bannan?

Switching down to the second tier of English football, Wrexham are set to throw plenty of money at the market as they attempt to compete at the top of the division.

According to The Sun, the Red Dragons are considering a swoop for Barry Bannan, whose situation at Sheffield Wednesday is shrouded in uncertainty.

The 35-year-old's contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of this month, although the Owls have offered him a new deal.

However, Sheffield Wednesday have missed deadlines for player payments in recent times as they go through financial issues.

This could open the door for Wrexham to swoop in and snatch the Championship veteran, who provided nine goal contributions in the second tier during 2024-25.