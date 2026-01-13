Serie A transfer news: Inter Milan 'hold discussions' over shock deal for Wales international

By Darren Plant | 13 Jan 2026 15:47

Inter Milan have reportedly identified Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks as a potential signing for the winter transfer window.

The Cherries have just witnessed star player Antoine Semenyo complete a £64m move to Manchester City.

At a time when they sit in 15th position in the Premier League table, it represents a major blow to Andoni Iraola despite the funds that have been generated.

As a result, there is naturally a reluctance from Bournemouth's perspective to allow any more important players depart the Vitality Stadium over the coming weeks.

However, according to Calciomercato, the South-coast outfit could face a battle to retain the services of Brooks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Inter Milan target surprise Brooks deal?

The report alleges that Inter head coach Cristian Chivu is keen to secure reinforcements on the right flank.

More specifically, it claims that right-back is where the Romanian wishes to add a fresh face, albeit when he deploys a back three with wing-backs.

Brooks is capable of playing on the right-hand side of midfield and further forward in the final third, most frequently being used as a winger.

Nevertheless, Inter have allegedly been in discussions over a deal for the 28-year-old, a link seemingly emerging from Brooks being involved with the same agency that represents Inter player Hakan Calhanoglou.

Although some kind of swap deal involving Davide Frattesi has been mooted, that appears unlikely at this stage.

Wales international Brooks has made 11 starts and eight substitute outings in the Premier League in 2025-26.

© Imago

Will Bournemouth fight hard to keep Brooks?

Since moving to Bournemouth in 2018, Brooks has contributed 24 goals and 19 assists from 168 appearances, establishing himself as an important part of the club.

Combined with having a contract until 2029, Semenyo's exit and the recent double injury blow concerning Justin Kluivert and Enes Unal, Bournemouth are highly unlikely to give the green light to an exit.

Despite the glamour opportunity that may be presented to him, there are no signs that Brooks would jump at a move to San Siro at this point.