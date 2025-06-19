Sports Mole previews Saturday's Club World Cup clash between Inter Milan and Urawa Red Diamonds, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both seeking their first win at this summer's Club World Cup, Italian giants Inter Milan and Group E outsiders Urawa Red Diamonds will meet in Seattle on Saturday.

Inter drew their opening group game 1-1 against Monterrey, while Urawa were beaten by River Plate, so neither can afford to lose this weekend.

Match preview

In their first match since suffering an historic European final defeat, Inter were keen to make a fresh start under new management as they kicked off their campaign at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

The Serie A and UEFA Champions League runners-up first fell behind when Monterrey's 39-year-old skipper Sergio Ramos powered home a header, before their own captain, Lautaro Martinez, pulled them level just before the break.

Despite firing in eight attempts after half time, they failed to find the target again, so new coach Cristian Chivu had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Chivu succeeded Simone Inzaghi - who left three days after the 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, before joining fellow Club World Cup competitors Al Hilal - having spent several years coaching in the club's primavera.

A brief but impressive 13-game spell at Parma towards the end of last term was enough to see the ex-Inter defender picked to lead one of Italy's top teams, and he has stated his intent to start well.

As two-time winners of the Intercontinental Cup during the mid-1960s, the Nerazzurri have a proud history in global competition, so Chivu is expected to rouse his weary squad and reach the latter stages - or at least avoid an embarrassing early exit.

Slipping up against Urawa Red Diamonds could prove costly in that regard, and the pressure is on to take maximum points at Lumen Field before a big clash with River Plate next week.

Urawa, meanwhile, went into their opener having won just two of their previous seven matches, leaving them fourth in the J1 League and seven points off the pace.

Qualifying as winners of the 2022 AFC Champions League - their third Asian title - the Japanese club's first game was against in-form River Plate, who ultimately came out on top.

Though Yusuke Matsuo's penalty briefly gave them hope just after the break, Urawa's improved second-half showing was not enough to avoid a 3-1 defeat to the South American heavyweights.

If their third Club World Cup campaign is not to end at the group stage, Maciej Skorza's side must pick up at least one point against Inter on Saturday, as only the top two will go through.

The team from Saitama were well backed by their noisy and colourful fans against River, and they will surely need such passionate support again this weekend.

Having lost both previous CWC encounters with European opposition - to Inter's city rivals AC Milan in 2007, then Manchester City two years ago - history is certainly not on their side.

Inter Milan Club World Cup form:

D

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W D W L D

Urawa Red Diamonds Club World Cup form:

L

Urawa Red Diamonds form (all competitions):

W D L D W L

Team News

Much missed against Monterrey, Inter's midfield maestro Hakan Calhanoglu (thigh) could again join Davide Frattesi and Denzel Dumfries (both muscular) on the sidelines due to injury - though the trio may return in time to face River Plate.

Piotr Zielinski (calf) and Yann Bisseck (thigh) are further behind in their recovery so might have to wait until the knockout phase, should the Nerazzurri get through.

As Marcus Thuram is still struggling with a flexor issue, it remains to be seen whether the France forward will supplant Sebastiano Esposito, who partnered Lautaro Martinez last time out.

Esposito and his younger brother Francesco Pio Esposito recently returned from loan spells, but Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic have left the club on free transfers; Iran striker Mehdi Taremi is unable to travel to the United States.

Meanwhile, winger Ryoma Watanabe has been Urawa's main source of goals this season, scoring six times in 18 appearances so far.

He will again feature in the final third, supporting lone frontman Yasuke Matsuo; former Japan midfielder Kai Shibato is their most notable absentee.

With several years of experience in the Bundesliga, ex-Hertha Berlin veteran Genki Haraguchi may be called upon from the bench.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Zalewski, Barella, Asllani, Sucic, Dimarco; F. P. Esposito, Martinez

Urawa Red Diamonds possible starting lineup: Nishikawa; Ishihara, Boza, Hoibraten, Naganuma; Gustafson, Yasui; Watanabe, Savio, Sekine; Matsuo

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Urawa Red Diamonds

Still in the very early stages of a rebuild under fresh management, Inter are not the force they were back in 2024 - but they should still see off a fairly limited Urawa side.

The Red Diamonds only finished 13th in Japan last season - albeit they have improved somewhat this term - and they lack the firepower to punish any Nerazzurri errors.

